6 arrests made after alleged armed robbery in Hot Springs

The alleged robbery of a local teen at gunpoint outside his residence early Thursday has led to six arrests, including two juveniles, according to a Hot Springs police report.

Calvin Kelowel Armond Ward, 20, who lists an Amity Road address, Quinton Cortez Bland, 22, who lists a Highway 290 address, Nicholas Allen Bland, 18, who lists a Cindy Street address, and Kyla Arise Betts, 19, who lists a Kansas City, Mo., address, along with the two juveniles, were all taken into custody shortly before 1 a.m. and each charged with aggravated robbery, punishable by up to life in prison.

Betts, who was driving a car the suspects allegedly fled in, was also charged with felony counts of fleeing in a vehicle and first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, each punishable by up to six years in prison, and a misdemeanor count of second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, punishable by up to one year in jail.

Ward, Betts, Quinton Bland and Nicholas Bland were all being held on zero bonds and are all set to appear on Oct. 31 in Garland County District Court, although they will likely be arraigned before then.

The Sentinel-Record follows The Associated Press privacy policies and does not publish the names of juvenile offenders unless they are charged as adults.

According to the probable cause affidavit, around 12:15 a.m. Thursday, the Garland County Sheriff's Office got a call from a woman about an armed robbery that had just occurred at her residence on Hershell Road.

The woman said her son, 17, was outside the residence when somebody "took his stuff" and guns were involved. She also noted the suspects involved were leaving at that time in a white vehicle.

Sheriff's deputies responding to the call spotted a white car traveling east on Airport Road at a high rate of speed and Deputy Michael Wagner activated his lights and siren to make a traffic stop, but the vehicle sped away and a pursuit ensued which ended in the parking lot of Walmart, 1601 Albert Pike Road.

Six people were removed from the vehicle, a white 2002 Honda Civic, and a black and red AR-15 style rifle was reportedly seen in plain view inside the car. The persons in the vehicle were identified as Betts, the driver, and passengers, Ward, Quinton Bland, Nicholas Bland and two juveniles, ages not listed.

Investigators spoke with the victim, who stated a female juvenile had texted him earlier in the evening "wanting to hang out." The girl arrived at his residence and the two of them were sitting in a vehicle parked in the driveway.

At one point, the victim heard a knock on the car window and looked out to see a masked person holding a gun directing him to get out of the car. He noted there were "multiple subjects all with guns" standing outside.

He noted one of the subjects was holding a red and black AR-15 rifle and the others were all holding handguns.

The victim stated he was able to make it inside his residence and shut the door before the subjects could gain entry to his house. He noted that the female he had been with earlier left with the armed subjects.

The victim mentioned Nicholas Bland, noting he didn't see his face, but thought he recognized his voice.

The affidavit notes the residence on Hershell Road had surveillance cameras and investigators were able to obtain video of the incident which showed four of the subjects on the porch of the residence during the incident.