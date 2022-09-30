Arkansas expected to host mega talent on Saturday

Traditionally, the Alabama football game draws the largest number of visitors for Arkansas homes games and Saturday’s game is no different.

The game routinely sees more than 70 prospects on hand.

Highly recruited receiver Ryan Wingo and quarterback DJ Lagway are the highest rated prospects expected to visit the Hogs. This trip will be the third to Fayetteville for both prospects.

Wingo, 6-2, 198 pounds, of St. Louis University High School has more than 20 offers from schools like Arkansas, Missouri, Southern Cal, Notre Dame, LSU, Auburn ,Tennessee and others. He visited the Hogs for last years Texas game and in March.

ESPN rates Wingo a 4-star prospect, No. 4 wide receiver and the No. 23 overall prospect in the nation for the 2024 class.

Lagway, 6-3, 210 pounds, of Willis, Texas, has offers from Arkansas, Alabama, Texas A&M, Georgia, Baylor, Texas Tech, Ole Miss, Houston and Georgia Tech and others.

ESPN rates him a 4-star recruit, the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback and No. 21 overall prospect in the junior class. He visited the Hogs for the Mississippi State game last year and again in March.

Consensus 4-star defensive back Corian Gipson, 6-1, 175 pounds, of Lancaster, Texas, is expected to visit on Saturday with his highly recruited teammate and junior running back Kewan Lacy.

Gipson has 31 offers from schools like Arkansas, Texas, Texas A&M, Alabama, Oregon, Ole Miss, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Notre Dame and LSU.

Arkansas cornerbacks coach Dominique Bowman visited his school last Friday.

“I talk to Coach Bowman a lot, like every week we chop it up and text every now and then,” Gipson said last week. “He told me he was going to come up.”

A consensus 4-star prospect, Gipson is On3.com's No. 2 safety and No. 29 overall recruit in the nation in the 2024 class.

Lacy, 6-0, 190 has offers from Alabama, Ohio State, Oregon, Tennessee, Miami, Michigan State and others. He rushed for 1,352 yards and 13 touchdowns on 135 carries as a sophomore.

A source expects to see ESPN’s No. 4 defensive lineman in the nation, Nigel Smith II visit the Hogs.

Smith, 6-5, 260 of Melissa, Texas has offers from Arkansas, Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Texas A&M, LSU, Southern Cal and numerous others.

A 4-star recruit, Smith is the No. 64 overall prospect in the nation for the 2024 class.

ESPN 4-star prospect Dre'lon Miller, 6-2, 205 of Silsbee, Texas is also expected to attend the Alabama game. He has offers from Arkansas, Texas, Texas A&M, Oregon, Stafford, Tennessee and others.

He’s also ESPN’s No.11 athlete and No. 112 overall junior prospect in the nation.

ESPN 4-star tight end Christian Bentancur, 6-5, 235 of Woodstock, (Ill.) Marian Central Catholic will be visiting Fayetteville a second time on Saturday.

He and his parents visited Arkansas in June. ESPN also rates him the No. 3 tight end and No. 116 overall recruit in the junior class.

Little Rock Christian and ESPN 4-star quarterback Walker White, 6-4, 215 will attend his second Arkansas game of the season on Saturday. He also visited for the Cincinnati game.

He has offers from Arkansas, Florida, LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Wisconsin, TCU, Missouri, Virginia and other schools.

ESPN also rates him the No. 7 dual-threat quarterback and the No. 195 overall recruit in the junior class.

Consensus 4-star junior defensive end Williams Nwaneri will make his second visit to Arkansas for the Alabama game.

“Gotta see what a game day is like,” he said.

Nwaneri, 6-5, 250 pounds, of Lee’s Summit, (Mo.) North, visited the Razorbacks in April. He has 23 offers from schools like Arkansas, Michigan, Oregon, Missouri, Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota and other programs.

ESPN rates him the No. 13 defensive end in the nation for the 2024 class while on3.com rates him the No. 2 defensive lineman nationally.

Consensus 4-star defensive back Xavier Filsaime also plans to visit Saturday.

Filsaime, 6-0, 185 pounds, of McKinney, Texas has more than 30 offers from Arkansas, Oklahoma, Georgia, LSU, TCU, Florida State, Ole Miss and other schools. He’s teammates with Hog safety Christian Ford.

On3.com rates him the No. 9 cornerback and No. 79 overall recruit in the 2024 class.

Highly recruited junior running back Bryan Jackson of McKinney, Texas also plans to visit. He previously visited Fayetteville in the summer.

Jackson, 6-1, 230 pounds, has more than 20 scholarship offers from schools such as Arkansas, Texas, Texas A&M, Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Southern Cal, Ole Miss and Michigan State.

ESPN rates him a 4-star prospect, No. 12 running back and the No. 164 overall recruit nationally.

Class of 2024 receiver target Parker Livingstone attended Arkansas’ practice on Thursday and plans to attend the Alabama game too.

Livingstone, 6-4, 185 of Lucas (Texas) Lovejoy, have visited Fayetteville five times before arriving in town on Thursday. His brother, Bradley is a junior at the UA.

He recorded a best of 21.69 seconds in the 200 meters during the spring.

Junior defensive end Danny Okoye recently received an offer from the Hogs and has plans to visit Fayetteville on Saturday.

Okoye, 6-5, 225 also has offers from Southern Cal, Tennessee, Oklahoma State, Missouri, Baylor and others. He’s homeschooled.

Class of 2024 defensive lineman Charleston Collins, 6-5, 263 of Mills is expected to make his sixth trip to Fayetteville on Saturday since January.

On3.com rates him a 4-star recruit, No.23 defensive lineman and No. 235 overall prospect in the nation. He also visited the Hogs for the Cincinnati game.

He has offers from Arkansas, LSU, Alabama, Ole Miss, Georgia, Texas A&M, Miami, Michigan State, Colorado and others.

Bryant junior and Arkansas defensive line target TJ Lindsey is expected to visit the Hogs for the fifth time on Saturday. He visited for the season-opener against Cincinnatti.

Lindsey, 6-4, 270 has offers from Arkansas, TCU, Notre Dame, Colorado, Houston, Texas Tech, Georgia and others.

Four-star junior athlete David Eziomume is expected to accompany his teammate and Arkansas quarterback commitment Malachi Singleton to Fayetteville for the Alabama game.

Eziomume, 6-1, 200 of Kennesaw, (Ga.) North Cobb, has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Southern Cal, Georgia, Illinois, Ole Miss, Miami, Missouri, Louisville, South Carolina and others. Rivals rates him the No. 5 athlete in the nation.

The Hogs are recruiting him to play running back and receiver.

Two of the nation’s top linebackers in the 2025 class are planning to visit.

Parker Meese, 6-2, 218, of Dallas Parish Episcopal and Noah Mikhail, 6-3, 205, of La Verne, (Calif.) Bonita visited Fayetteville in the summer.

Meese has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Arizona State, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, North Carolina, Missouri, BYU, Boston College and other schools.

He and his parents made Arkansas his first college visit on June 24. Saturday’s game against Alabama will be his first college game to attend.

Mikhail has offers from Arkansas, Oklahoma, Southern Cal, Oregon, Texas A&M, Washington, Colorado, Arizona, California and others.

His cousin, Kylie Harris is a senior at the UA. She accompanied him and his parents on the first trip. He's rated a 4-star prospect by on3.com.

Others expected to visit for the Alabama game:

’23 DL commitment Kaleb James, 6-5, 250 of Mansfield, Texas

’23 OL commitment Luke Brown, 6-6, 315 of Paris (Tenn.) Henry County

’23 CB commitment Dallas Young, 6-1, 185, of Gardendale, Ala.

’23 CB commitment Jaylon Braxton, 6-0, 175, of Frisco (Texas) Lone Star

'23 LB commitment Carson Dean, 6-4, 232, of Carrollton (Texas) Hebron

'25 DL-OL Bradyn Cobain King, 6-2, 290 of Gurdon

'24 LB Makhi Frazier, 5-11, 215 of McKinney, Texas

'24 S Ka’Davion Dotson, 5-11, 185 of Duncanville, Texas

‘24 LB Brian Huff, 6-3, 215 of Valley View

'23 OL commitment Joey Soa, 6-4, 309 of Bentonville

'23 LB commitment Brad Spence, 6-3, 232 of Houston Klein Forest

’23 TE commitment Luke Hasz, 6-4, 220 of Bixby, Okla.

’23 S commitment Dylan Hasz, 5-11, 180 of Bixby, Okla.

'23 DL commitment Quincy Rhodes, 6-7, 260 of NLR

“24 WR DeBraun Hampton, 5-10, 180 of Willis, Texas

’25 WR Jalen Mickens , 5-9, 180 of Willis, Texas

’24 WR Kendrayus Edwards, 6-0, 190 of Willis, Texas