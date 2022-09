Little Rock, circa 1910: “Solid Express Car Train of Arkansas Peaches — Shipment of Ten Solid Cars of Arkansas Peaches in Wells-Fargo & Co. Special Refrigerator Cars at Little Rock, en route for Chicago, New York and Boston.” Where in Arkansas the peaches came from isn’t noted. The train depot shown would lose its peaked roof to fire in 1920 and be rebuilt to look as it does today.

