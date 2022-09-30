Police beat: Armed burglary ends in arrest Man arrested with stolen U-Haul truck

Armed burglary ends in arrest

Jacksonville police arrested a man after an armed burglary late Wednesday, according to an arrest report.

One of at least three victims told officers arriving at the First Street residence just before 9:30 p.m. that Ivan Crawford, 32, of Jacksonville, had entered the home with a revolver and had threatened the victims, who left the area to get to safety.

A victim returned to the scene, where Crawford began headbutting him and tried to force the victim to drive Crawford to where one of the other victims had fled to.

Officers set up a perimeter around the house and Crawford eventually complied with police commands, with officers taking a .22 caliber revolver from his waistband.

Crawford is charged with aggravated residential burglary and first-degree terroristic threatening, both felonies, and misdemeanor counts of third-degree battery and theft of property.

Man caught with stolen U-Haul truck

Little Rock police arrested a man early Thursday who had drugs and a gun and was driving a stolen U-Haul truck, according to an arrest report.

Richard Tomboli, 56, of Sherwood, was driving a U-Haul box truck that had been reported stolen out of Sherwood when officers pulled him over near 700 E. Roosevelt Road around 12:30 a.m.

Police searched the vehicle and located a Browning 9mm pistol, a baggie of white powder, prescription drugs, and a glass pipe, the report states.

Tomboli is a felon and cannot legally own a gun. He is charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and a gun, possession of a firearm by a certain person, theft by receiving, possession of drug paraphernalia and three drug possession counts. All are felony charges.