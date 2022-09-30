If producer and occasional director Judd Apatow has a superpower, it may be finding performers whose talents haven't yet been maxed out. Steve Carell, Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Kumail Nanjiani are just a few who've proven their worth under his watchful eye.

So it's not surprising that Billy Eichner, who is already funny conducting man-on-the-street interviews, demonstrates some formidable dramatic chops in "Bros."

The idea of Eichner finding the man of his dreams the way Meg Ryan used to in straight films has potential, but the script by Eichner and veteran Apatow director Nicholas Stoller ("The Muppets," "Forgetting Sarah Marshall") tweaks rom-com tropes into intriguing new directions.

For example, Eichner's Bobby Leiber doesn't have a booming career and a sad, dull love life. He has managed to get some money podcasting and running an LGBTQ+ history museum that keeps failing to open. At age 40, he has written a series of books that nobody wants to buy. Who doesn't want a children's book celebrating Martina Navratilova as a near deity? (Then again, from the laughs at my screening, it should be a bestseller.)

When cultural gatekeepers offer him gigs that try to sell homosexuality to straight audiences, his abrasive attitude ends projects at the pitch level, but his stubbornness is at times endearing because some of the ideas being tossed his way are more eye-rolling than his children's books would be.

While Bobby has a solid diet and exercise regimen, visiting clubs is a frustrating experience because he has so little trust in his fellow gay men. Stoller manages to get laughs from loveless Grindr encounters that are a bit heartbreaking. As Father Time starts creeping up on him, Bobby is craving an emotional commitment that he won't admit he craves.

He may have found what he subconsciously wants in Aaron Shepard (Luke Macfarlane). The ripped estate attorney has social skills that have eluded Bobby. Before one imagines the duo making decades-long plans with each other, "Bros" explains that long term or monogamous commitments might not be the best for either man. Aaron, at times, seems content with polygamous encounters.

That adds some tension that a lot of rom-coms don't have, but Eichner and Stoller also seem to be having a ball lampooning how the straight world tries to appeal to the LGBTQ+ community in awkward ways. Macfarlane is a veteran of Hallmark romances, and he seems to enjoy poking fun at the roles he has played in them. His Aaron also hides an inner goofball that prevents him from seeming like a Ken doll brought to life.

Stoller's pacing seems a little slack toward the end, but for most of the running time "Bros" is loaded with occasionally vulgar bon mots and sight gags. One particularly funny aside involves a shirtless, sculpted older clubber who leads our protagonists to quip that the older man resembles Dumbledore after discovering steroids.

In his defense, Stoller has a few moments where Bobby seems to be commenting on his own situation and the film itself. They'd get tiresome if they weren't funny.

Romantic comedies need a heart to go with the funny bone, and "Bros" thankfully gets that right, too. Stoller makes no effort to hide his attempts to pull on a viewer's heartstrings, but there's no good reason to ask him to stop, either.