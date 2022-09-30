Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Friday, Sept. 30

PBHS hosts homecoming

Pine Bluff High School will celebrate Homecoming 2022 beginning with its homecoming assembly Sept. 30 at 10 a.m. in the McFadden Gym. Pine Bluff High Zebras will play Beebe at 7 p.m. at Jordan Stadium in the homecoming game, according to a news release. (Special to The Commercial)

United Way Day of Caring set

The United Way of Southeast Arkansas is planning its annual Day of Caring on Sept. 30. The agency is partnering with the Pine Bluff Parks & Recreation Department for the event, according to the United Way website. Day of Caring is a community-wide effort that brings together volunteers and local businesses to provide short-term, project-focused volunteer service with non-profit and public agencies. To volunteer or for more details, visit https://www.uwseark.org/

Homegrown by Heroes scholarship available

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture extended the deadline to apply for the Homegrown by Heroes scholarship. The award provides $1,000 to veterans and active military personnel to attend the Farm School at the Center for Arkansas Farm and Food at Fayetteville. Applications are due Sept. 30 and are available at: agriculture.arkansas.gov/arkansas-department-of-agriculture-programs/. Funding for the scholarship is provided by Farm Credit. The scholarships are affiliated with Homegrown By Heroes, a state agriculture department program that helps farmer veterans market their local agricultural products by labeling them as veteran-produced. Details: arkansasgrown.org/homegrown-by-heroes/

Through Friday, Sept. 30

LIHEAP available for utility aid

Officials with the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) began accepting applications July 25 for help with summer cooling bills, including those from Entergy Arkansas and other utilities. This assistance will be available through Sept. 30 or until funds run out. LIHEAP is funded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and is designed to lower the energy burden for low-income households, according to a news release from Entergy. The program is offered in all 75 counties through community-based organizations. Details: https://www.adeq.state.ar.us/energy/assistance/caad.aspx .

Fire suppression applications available

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture's Forestry Division is accepting applications for Wildland Fire Suppression Kits through Sept. 30. The forestry division received $293,600 through a U.S. Forest Service grant to provide 89 kits this year to rural volunteer fire departments across the state, according to a news release. Rural volunteer fire departments interested in applying should apply online and the applications is available at cognitoforms.com/ArkansasAgriculture1/ApplicationForWildlandFireSuppressionKit. Paper applications are available upon request. Details: Kathryn Mahan-Hooten at Kathryn.mahan@agriculture.arkansas.gov, (501)679-3183 or agriculture.arkansas.gov/forestry/rural-fire-protection-program/.

Beginning Friday, Sept. 30

SEA Fair, livestock show set

The Southeast Arkansas District Fair and Livestock Show will be held at Pine Bluff's Hestand Stadium Sept. 30-Oct. 2. A carnival and midway by El Dorado's Johnson Brothers will come Oct. 12-15, said Greg Bolin, president of the South Arkansas Livestock Association. The 2022 district fair, which welcomes entrants from about 19 counties, will kick off with the showing of cattle, sheep and rabbits on Sept. 30, continue with swine and poultry shows on Oct. 1 and finish with dairy goats on Oct. 2. Unlike in past years, no rodeo or parade will be held in conjunction with the fair.

2 Blues concerts set

Two blues concerts will be hosted by Port City Blues Society at RJ's Grill & Bar, 128 S. Main St., in downtown Pine Bluff. Sept. 30 -- At 8 p.m., the Arkansas-based Josh Parks Band will present its rocking electrified brand of blues for an edition of Friday Night Blues, sponsored by Midtown Tire & Auto, according to a news release. Oct. 1 -- At 8 p.m., Deak Harp and Quicksand, from Clarksdale, Miss., will perform gritty Delta blues featuring guitar, blues harp and vocals as a part of the Blues By Budweiser Concert Series, sponsored by M.K. Distributors, according to the release.

Saturday, Oct. 1

St. John gives away food

St. John AME Church, 1117 W. Pullen St., will give away food boxes to those in need Saturday from 9 a.m. or until all the food has been given out. State ID's are required to receive one box per family. Pickup will be in front of the church on Cherry Street. For safety reasons, recipients are asked to stay in their vehicles and open their trunks, according to a news release. The next feeding dates will be: Thanksgiving boxes on Nov. 19 at 9 a.m. Christmas boxes on Dec. 17 at 9 a.m.

Beginning Saturday, Oct. 1

Blues concerts on tap for downtown

The Port City Blues Society will host "Blues By Budweiser," live blues concerts on the first Saturday of each month through February 2023 at RJ's Sports Grill & Bar, 128 S. Main St. The doors open at 7 p.m. and music begins at 8 p.m. Port City Blues Society members are admitted for free. There's a $5 cover charge for nonmembers, according to a news release. Performers include Oct. 1 -- Deak Harp Duo; Nov. 5 -- Kent Burnside; Dec. 3 -- Charlotte Taylor and Gypsy Rain; Jan. 7, 2023 -- Sean Bad Apple; and Feb. 4, 2023 -- Arkaholics. Details: portcitybluessociety.com or facebook.com/PCBluesSociety.

ASC to host CrEATe Lab

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas's healthy cooking series CrEATe Lab is back for fall 2022. Ages 10-17 can participate in six sessions from 1-3 p.m. Saturdays, Oct. 1, Oct. 8, Oct. 15, Oct. 22, Oct. 29. The cost is $35 for all six sessions with half scholarships available. To register, visit asc701.org/create-lab or call ASC at (870) 536-3375. Faith Anaya and her Kids Cook! team will instruct the series. For details, contact ASC Education Programs Manager Shakeelah Rahmaan at srahmaan@asc701.org or call (870) 536-3375.

Sunday, Oct. 2

New Jerusalem hosts 122nd anniversary

New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 1317 Texas St., will observe its 122nd anniversary at 11 a.m. Sunday. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Joseph E. Thomas, pastor of Enon Springs Missionary Baptist Church at Hernando, Miss., and son of the late Rev. Curlee and Bertha Thomas. The Rev. M. Kriston Wilson is pastor of New Jerusalem.

Beginning Sunday, Oct. 2

UAPB announces Homecoming 2022

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's Fall Homecoming Week 2022 will feature festivities Oct. 2-8, according to the release. Homecoming activities include: SUNDAY -- OCT. 2: UAPB Day – Homecoming Kickoff -- 10:30 a.m., Full Counsel Church Pine Bluff, 517 Cherry St., with the UAPB Vesper Choir and M4 (Marching Musical Machine of the Midsouth). MONDAY -- OCT. 3: Comedy Show -- 7 p.m., W. E. O'Bryant Bell Tower. TUESDAY -- OCT. 4: Black & Gold Rally -- 11 a.m., W. E. O'Bryant Bell Tower. WEDNESDAY -- OCT. 5: UAPB Coronation Ceremony -- 7 p.m. The location will be determined. THURSDAY -- OCT. 6: Homecoming Alumni Golf Tournament -- Tee Time: 8:30 a.m. Pine Bluff Country Club. In the Clutch – Sports Exhibition Opening -- 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., UAPB University Museum & Cultural Center, Childress Building. Bonfire -- 8:30 p.m., Kenneth L. Johnson Sr. HPER Complex parking lot. Da Yard JamFest -- 10:30 p.m., Men's and Women's Basketball Preseason Festival, Kenneth L. Johnson Sr. HPER Complex. FRIDAY -- OCT. 7: Alumni Assembly -- 9 a.m., Simmons Bank Field Parking Lot. UAPB Greek Show -- 7 p.m., Pine Bluff Convention Center. The doors open at 6 p.m. SATURDAY -- OCT. 8: Homecoming Parade -- 9:45 a.m., Downtown Pine Bluff beginning at Main and Martin streets. Homecoming Game -- 2 p.m., UAPB Golden Lions vs. Texas Southern, Simmons Bank Field. Buy tickets at https://www.ticketreturn.com/prod2new/team.asp?SponsorID=15994#.YpegFMPMKUk or call (870) 575-8601. Details: www.uapb.edu/homecoming .

Beginning Monday, Oct. 3

UAM plans 2022 Homecoming events

The University of Arkansas at Monticello will host Homecoming Week from Oct. 3-8. Homecoming highlights include: Oct. 3: Mean Green Takeover -- 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Gibson University Center; Oct. 4: Tea at the Trotter House -- 2-4 p.m.; Oct. 5: UAM Taylor House Ribbon Cutting -- 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Oct. 6: UAM Sports Hall of Fame Banquet; Oct. 7: A&M/UAM Alumni and Friends Lawn Party -- 5:30 p.m.; Oct. 8: African-American Alumni Reunion Breakfast -- 8:30 a.m.; Homecoming game -- Boll Weevil Football vs. the Northwestern Oklahoma State University Rangers -- 2 p.m. Details: https://www.uamont.edu/alumni/events/Homecoming2022Schedule-FINAL.pdf or UAM Alumni Affairs, alumni@uamont.edu or (870) 460-1127.

Through Monday, Oct. 3

Tree program accepts school applications

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture's Forestry Division is accepting applications for the 20-year anniversary of the Shade Trees on Playgrounds (STOP) program through Oct. 3, according to a news release. Arkansas schools needing additional shade on playgrounds can find the STOP program application and guidelines at agriculture.arkansas.gov/forestry/urban-community-forestry/stop-program/.

Tuesday, Oct. 4

Dog obedience class begins

The Southeast Arkansas Kennel Club is sponsoring a dog obedience class starting Oct. 4. For details, call (870) 879-3384.

UAPB parade applications due

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's 2022 Homecoming Parade will be held on Main Street in downtown Pine Bluff on Oct. 8 beginning at 9:45 a.m. The parade will begin at Main and Martin streets. Participants are to line up at 8 a.m. The homecoming parade application is now available. The deadline to turn in applications is 5 p.m. Oct. 4, according to Florence Caine, the homecoming parade chairman. The theme is "UAPB Golden Lion Nation: ONE TEAM, ONE ROAR." Applications and details are available at https://uapbnews.wordpress.com/2022/09/12/uapb-2022-homecoming-parade-application/ or by contacting Florence Caine, (870) 575-8359 or (870) 329-6488 or Charles Colen, (870) 575-8880.

Grandparents raising children topic at event

A program for Grandparents Raising Grandchildren will be held at TOPPS Inc., 1000 Townsend Drive, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 4. TOPPS, a non-profit organization at Pine Bluff, and Karleah Harris, assistant professor for the Department of Human Sciences at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, will host the program.Grandparents will be able to sign up for Toys-for-Tots, Grab and Go Meals, mentoring and after-school programs and other resources. Lunch will be provided for participants.To register, participants should call the TOPPS at (870) 850-6011 weekdays between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 5

First Trinity to give away food

First Trinity Church of God in Christ, 800 S. Catalpa St., will hold its monthly community-wide food distribution from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 5. Food boxes will be given away on a first-come-first-served basis until all food is distributed. Participants are encouraged to remain in their vehicles during the event, according to a news release.

UAM concludes marketing series

The final event of the Modern Marketing training series will be held Oct. 5 at the University of Arkansas at Monticello. The series will be presented in person and online by the Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center. The topic will be Tik Tok for Small Business. To register, visit asbtdc.org/uam-modern-marketing-series.

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.

Beginning Wednesday, Oct. 5

St. Joseph to honor covid victims, front-line staff

St. Joseph Catholic Church, 412 W. Sixth Ave., will hold services honoring covid victims and front-line workers, according to a news release. Oct. 5 -- at 5:30 p.m., the church will host a service honoring everyone in the community who lost their lives to covid-19. "If you would like to bring a photo of your loved one, we would gladly display them at the front of the church. Please have them in a frame," a spokesman said. Oct. 12 -- at 5:30 p.m., St. Joseph is honoring all the healthcare and front line workers of the community who have come to the aid of those in need and saved so many lives. "We would love to see you and all your family on these days," the spokesman said. Details: St. Joseph Church, (870) 534-4701.

Thursday, Oct. 6

PB police chief to speak

Pine Bluff Police Chief Denise Richardson will be the speaker for the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce's Lunch & Learn. The event will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Oct. 6 at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center (rooms A&B), according to Chamber newsletter. Lunch is $10 per person and will be catered by Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas. Reservations are required by emailing vera@jeffersoncountyalliance.com or calling (870) 535-0110.

PBSD stakeholders to meet

The Pine Bluff School District Shakeholders will meet at 6 p.m. Oct. 6 at the Generator, 435 S. Main St., according to a news release.

Bloom tennis tourney, bash set

The Bloom Fall Tennis Tournament and Bash will be held Oct. 6 at the Bloom Tennis Center in Central Park, 2101 S. Hickory St. All matches will begin at 9 a.m. The entry deadline is 10 p.m. Oct. 2. Pine Bluff Parks and Recreation and the Pine Bluff Tennis Association will sponsor the event. Entry fees are $25 for single adults and doubles teams and $10 for youth under 18. All proceeds will benefit the youth tennis development programs at Bloom, according to a news release. All matches will be played using the PROSET format and USTA rules will apply to match play. Entry forms and details are available at Follow@PBParksNRec-Park on Facebook or by text: (501) 960-5237 for Fred Toney. The link to the event is available at https://bit.ly/3RFZxlc .

Aquaculture/fisheries field day set

An aquaculture/fisheries field day will be held at the Harry K. Dupree Stuttgart National Aquaculture Research Center at Stuttgart on Oct. 6 beginning with registration at 8:30 a.m. Tours will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. and the event will conclude with lunch at noon. The field day is free and open to the public. The event is sponsored by SNARC and the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Aquaculture/Fisheries Center of Excellence, according to a news release. Details: Casandra Byrd, (870) 575-8123 or byrdc@uapb.edu.

Beginning Thursday, Oct. 6

UAPB alumni group sets homecoming events

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff will celebrate Homecoming Oct. 2-8 and the UAPB/AM&N National Alumni Association will host three events. Alumni, supporters, and friends are invited to attend, according to a news release. The Board of Directors will meet at 1 p.m. Oct. 6 at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Building, 211 W. Third Ave. The free Alumni/Student Reception (round up) will be 5 p.m. Oct. 6 at the UAPB/AM&N National Alumni Association, 27 Watson Boulevard. There will be refreshments and music featuring DJ Joe Anderson. The Annual Alumni Luncheon and Meeting will be held at noon Oct. 7 at the John R. Fallis Waterfront Meeting Facility at Regional Park. There will be music and a meal catered by Rice First Class Catering. The cost is $45 per person. The 2022 recipients of the Compassionate and Committed Service Awards will be announced. President Kymara Seals will share updates and highlights. Details: (870) 536-2309 or email admin@uapbalumni.org or visit www.uapbalumni.org.

Beginning Friday, Oct. 7

Courthouse to close 2 days

The Jefferson County Courthouse and related offices will be closed Oct. 7 for the Fall Holiday. The Fall Holiday is observed each year on the Friday before the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's Homecoming game, according to a news release. The courthouse and county offices will also be closed Oct. 10 in observance of Columbus Day. Emergency services won't be affected.

Native Plant Society to meet

The Arkansas Native Plant Society Fall Meeting will be held Oct. 7-9 at Stuttgart at the Grand Prairie Center, Salon B, at Philips Community College. Everyone is welcome to attend. Registration is $10 and begins at 5 p.m. Oct. 7, according to a news release. Oct. 7 -- 7 p.m. – Annual Native Plant Auction will be held and proceeds ANPS scholarships, research grants, and small grants programs. Oct. 8 -- 6 p.m. Membership Meeting is set followed by a presentation from 7-8 p.m. with Diana Soteropoulos, botanist at the Arkansas Natural Heritage Commission. Field trips are also scheduled. Details: Joe Ledvina at joeledvina@gmail.com, Nate Weston at anps.president@gmail.com or anps.org.

Saturday, Oct. 8

UAPB sets 2022 Homecoming Parade

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's 2022 Homecoming Parade will be held on Main Street in downtown Pine Bluff on Oct. 8 beginning at 9:45 a.m. The parade will begin at Main and Martin streets. Participants are to line up at 8 a.m. The homecoming parade application is now available. The deadline to turn in applications is 5 p.m. Oct. 4, according to Florence Caine, the homecoming parade chairman. The theme is "UAPB Golden Lion Nation: ONE TEAM, ONE ROAR." Applications and details are available at https://uapbnews.wordpress.com/2022/09/12/uapb-2022-homecoming-parade-application/ or by contacting Florence Caine, (870) 575-8359 or (870) 329-6488 or Charles Colen, (870) 575-8880.

UAPB officers' group set walk run

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Commissioned Officers' Association will present its first two mile walk/run starting at 7 a.m. Oct. 8. As part of UAPB's Homecoming 2022 celebration, this event will begin and end at the UAPB ROTC Building, 1508 University Drive, according to the UAPB/AM&N National Alumni Association. The registration fee is $35 and tickets are available on Eventbrite. Refreshments will be served. All proceeds will benefit the Commissioned Officers' Association UAPB ROTC Scholarship Fund.

Sunday, Oct. 9

Old St. James observes Women's Day

Old St. James Missionary Baptist Church, 4512 S. Ohio St., will celebrate its annual Women's Day Service at 10 a.m. Oct. 9. The guest speaker will be Cleo Cooper of Mt. Gale Missionary Baptist Church at Conway. The choir will be under the direction of Donna Huskey of Old St. James. Rehearsals will be held at 7 p.m. Sept. 26, Oct. 3, and Oct. 6. The Rev. David Smith is pastor of Old St. James.

Beginning Monday, Oct. 10

Voter guide includes dates

Oct. 10 is the last day for Arkansans to register to vote ahead of the General Election, according to the 2022 Arkansas Ballot Issue Voter Guide available at uaex.uada.edu/ballot. Early voting begins on Oct. 24 for the General Election, court elections and school elections. The General Election, court and school elections will take place Nov. 8. A runoff election, if needed, will take place Dec. 6 for the General Election and school elections. The voter guide was published by the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture's Public Policy Center.

Tuesday, Oct. 11

Webinar to discuss ID theft, cyber safety

A free financial education webinar will be held at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 11 titled "Avoiding Identity Theft & Staying Cyber-Safe." The Arkansas Financial Education Commission, in partnership with the Central Arkansas Library System, will host the event, according to a news release. This webinar will discuss current threats to consumers, identifying potential "bad actors" and the 10 best practices for staying cyber-safe. The presenter will be Lee Watson, founder and chief executive officer of the Forge Institute. Attendance is free, but registration is required at the following link: https://www.arfinancialed.org/copy-of-finanacial-wellness-webinar-s.

Beginning Wednesday, Oct. 12

Word of Faith sets conference

Word of Faith Church Full Gospel Baptist Church, 1108 S. Poplar St., will hold its Kingdom of God Conference at 7 p.m. Oct. 12-14. The keynote speaker will be William J. Strong Sr., bishop of Greater New Bethel Full Gospel Baptist Church at Milwaukee, Wis. The lecturer will be Henry Land, pastor of Word of Faith.

Beginning Thursday, Oct. 13

NAACP plans meetings

The Pine Bluff NAACP Branch will hold its general membership meeting in person at 6 p.m. Oct. 13 at Eighth Avenue Baptist Church, 1200 W. Eighth Ave. The nominating committee will make its report and the members will elect the election supervisory committee. On Nov. 10, the election of officers and at-large members of the executive committee will take place at Eighth Avenue Baptist Church. Polls will be open from 3-7 p.m., according to the news release.

Christian Leadership event set

New Home Missionary Baptist Church, 3000 S. Orange St., will host the Consolidated St. Marion Baptist District Association's annual Christian Leadership Conference from 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 17. The class courses and registration information are online at www.consolidatedstmarion.com. The last day for registration is Oct. 14.

Beginning Friday, Oct. 14

ASC sets Murder on The Orient Express

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will present "Agatha Christie's Murder on The Orient Express" Oct. 14-16 and 21-23. This Adam B. Robinson Jr. Black Box Theater production is adapted for the stage by Ken Ludwig. ASC Facilities Manager Martin Carty is the director. To purchase tickets, visit asc701.org/2022-season or call (870) 536-3375.

Saturday, Oct. 15

Grider Field museum sets 1940's USO event

The Grider Field Aviation Museum invites the community to a 1940's USO event from 4-7 p.m. Oct. 15. The event will be held at an original World War II hangar at Pine Bluff Regional Airport's Grider Field, according to the Pine Bluff Downtown Development newsletter. Music will be provided by the Pine Bluff Community Band, Port City Blues Band, and White Hall School Jazz Band. Mark McElroy will be the emcee. Refreshments will be available at 1940's prices. Participants may have photos taken with a restored WWII PT-19. The museum board will introduce people to plans to turn the last U.S. Army Air Corps WWII Barracks at Grider Field into an aviation museum. The roof and siding have been restored and work is needed on the inside to exhibit memorabilia.

Sunday, Oct. 16

Grace Episcopal sets Blessing of Animals

Grace Episcopal Church, 4101 S. Hazel St., will host a Blessing of the Animals at 2 p.m. Oct. 16 on the front lawn of the church. The ceremony honors the patron saint of animals, St. Francis of Assisi. Grace has hosted this event for more than 25 years, according to a news release. Everyone is welcomed to attend and bring their pets. Refreshments will be served. Participants are asked to bring animals on leashes or in carriers. Dog or cat food will be accepted to benefit the Jefferson County Humane Society. In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved to Milwee Hall behind the church.

Thursday, Oct. 20

County sets flu vaccine clinic

The Jefferson County Courthouse will hold a flu vaccine clinic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 20. Walgreen's is partnering with the county to host the event which is open to county employees and the public, according to a news release. The clinic will be held in the Quorum Court Room and shots will be given on a first come, first served basis. Participants are asked to bring a copy of their insurance card and their driver's license.

Through Thursday, Oct. 20

Road plan open to comments

Copies of the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program for Federal Fiscal Years 2023-2026 ares available for public comment through Oct. 20, according to a news release. People may download the STIP from the Arkansas Department of Transportation website at: www.ardot.gov/STIP. Copies are also available by mail when requested through ARDOT's Program Management Division at (501) 569-2262. Submit all comments regarding the STIP in writing to: Jared Wiley, P.E., Assistant Chief Engineer – Planning, Arkansas Department of Transportation, P.O. Box 2261, Little Rock, AR 72203, or email: STIP@ardot.gov.

Friday, Oct. 21

NAACP plans annual banquet

The Pine Bluff Branch of the NAACP will present its 30th Dove Freedom Fund Banquet, in person, at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Pine Bluff Convention. The keynote speaker will be Jackie Harris, circuit judge-elect for 11th West Judicial District of Arkansas, 4th Division, Sub District 11w.1, according to Stuff in The Bluff.com. The attire is semi-formal. The cost of the banquet is $40 per person. Tables are available for $400. The deadline to purchase tickets and tables is Oct. 11. To purchase tickets, tables or for more details, contact event chairmen Sharon Sergeant at (870) 718-4164 or Marikka Bender at (256) 513-1667, or NAACP President Wanda V. Neal at (870) 536-3141.

Neighbor to Neighbor sets fundraiser

Neighbor to Neighbor will hold Bingo Burger Bash and Silent Auction fundraiser from 5:30-9 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. The event will include the burger buffet with all the fixins' and Bingo games and prizes, according to the newsletter of the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. Tickets are $50 each and include the buffet, two Bingo cards, free beer and wine, and a cash bar. Bidding numbers for the silent auction will be assigned at check in. To purchase tickets or reserve a table, call Neighbor to Neighbor, (870) 534-2883.

Saturday, Oct. 22

Mt. Nebo sets breast cancer event

Mt. Nebo Missionary Baptist Church will present its eighth annual Breast Cancer event featuring inspirational speakers, music, and a 2K walk-run at 9 a.m. Oct. 22 at the Saracen Pavilion Landing, 200 Lake Saracen Drive. This event is presented in memory of Billie Jean "BJ" Jackson. Participants are urged to wear pink. "Join us as we raise awareness, inspire hope, celebrate the survivors and encourage early detection," according to a news release. The registration fee is $25, which includes a commemorative T-shirt. The shipping cost for the T-shirt is $8. Register now through Oct. 10 at www.mtnebobreastcancerbj.org to receive the T-shirt prior to the event. Details: mtnebobreastcancerbj@yahoo.com or www.stuffinthebluff.com.

New Community plans breast cancer brunch

New Community Church, 321 N. Birch St., will hold its Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch at 11 a.m. Oct. 22 at the W.D. Watson Fellowship Hall at the church. The guest speaker will be Marilyn Burns. Under the theme Fancy Hats & Pearls, the event will be a time of fellowship and special recognition of breast cancer survivors. "If you are a breast cancer survivor and attending, please let us know. The deadline to have your name turned in is Oct. 11," a spokesman said. Tickets to the brunch are $25 and available by contacting Barbara Rankins, (870) 329-3380 or Karen Walker (870) 643-3937.

Through Saturday, Oct. 22

ASC showing Casiano exhibit

A new exhibition filled with unique portraits by Batesville-based artist Eliseo Casiano is open at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas. ASC will host the Color, Faces, People exhibit in the William H. Kennedy Jr. Gallery through Oct. 22. Details: asc701.org or eliseocasiano.com.

Beginning Monday, Oct. 24

Generator plans 3rd grade math contest

All 3rd graders are invited to participate in a math competition at 5 p.m. Oct. 24, and Nov. 28 at The Generator, 435 S. Main St., according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. Prizes will be awarded. Registration is available at HTTPS://FORMS.GLE/HFEVFA8TLQ8L68WBA . Details: (870) 663-0200.

Wednesday, Oct. 26

Cancer survivorship lunch set

Pretty in Pink, Celebrating Survivorship Luncheon, will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. Tickets are $50 and proceeds benefit the Jefferson Regional Breast Center. Tickets are available by contacting Laura Beth Shaner at (870) 541-7210. Sponsors at Jefferson Regional Medical Center and Relyance Bank, according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Thursday, Oct. 27

Fish fry to honor farm family

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce will host its 70th annual Farmers Appreciation Fish Fry (in-person) at Hestand Stadium Oct. 27 from 5-7:30 p.m. The Chamber will be honoring Brett and Juli Stewart, the 2022 Jefferson County Farm Family of the Year, and Jefferson County's agribusinesses. The community is invited to attend. The meal will be catered by King Kat and tickets are $20 each, according to the Chamber's Facebook page. Sponsorships are available. Details: Jennifer Kline at jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com or (870) 535-0110 or https://www.facebook.com/pinebluffchamber/.

Through Thursday, Oct. 27

Conservation education grants available

The Arkansas Economic Development Commission's Division of Rural Services will award $808,146.04 to Arkansas schools and educators to support conservation education programs in the 2022-23 school year. Grant funds come from wildlife fines collected by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, according to a news release. Any school or conservation district in Arkansas may apply through Oct. 27. Details: https://www.arkansasedc.com/Rural-Services/division/grants/wildlife-education-grant.

Friday, Oct. 28

Holiday Foods ticket sales end

The Jefferson County Extension Homemakers Council will present its 2022 edition of Holiday Foods on Nov. 11 at Gallagher Hall of St. Joseph Catholic Church at West Sixth Avenue and Laurel Street. The doors will open at 9 a.m. Tickets are $20 and must be purchased in advance, according to a news release. There will be food demonstrations presented by Extension Homemakers. Tickets can be bought by sending a check made out to the Jefferson County Extension Homemakers Council and a self-addressed, stamped envelope for the return of tickets to Delores Kelley, 509 West St., White Hall, AR, 71602. Tickets may also be obtained by calling Kelley at (870) 718-1846. The deadline for buying tickets is Oct. 28. No tickets will be sold at the door.

Beginning Friday, Oct. 28

Stuttgart event set for veterans, families

A free veterans benefits event is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 28-29 at the Stuttgart American Legion Post at Stuttgart for veterans and their family members. Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs is conducting the event. Walk ins will be seen on a first come, first served basis, however appointments are also available, according to a news release. On Oct. 28, the event features local and federal accredited veteran resources. Local accredited service officers are available Oct. 29. For appointment, participants should contact Nick Bertucci, District 5 and 7 Service Officer, at (870) 253 9767 or nicholas.bertucci@arkansas.gov .

Saturday, Oct. 29

Pink Out 5K set

The Pink Out 5K run will be held Oct. 29. Registration packets are available at Jefferson Regional Wellness Centers at Pine Bluff and White Hall, according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. Details: (870) 541-7890.

Nature center plans festival

Delta Rivers Nature Center at Regional Park will hold its Wetlands & Wildlife Festival from noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 29. Formerly "Boo on the Bayou," this event is focused on conservation work, outdoor skills, and activities, according to a news release. There will be games, candy, food trucks, door prizes, hunting/cooking demonstrations, and other events. Activities and information for all skill levels will be available. No registration required. Details: (870) 534-0010 or visit the website at https://www.agfc.com/en/

Sunday, Oct. 30

SEARK, PBPD plan fall fest

Southeast Arkansas College and the Pine Bluff Police Department will present a fall festival from 1-5 p.m. Oct. 30 at SEARK. There will be a live DJ, food trucks, games, free treats, a costume contest, vendors, and other activities. Proceeds will go to student scholarships, according to a news release. Details: mwashington@seark.edu or (870) 850-4836; wgrimmett@seark.edu or 543-5907; or bdunn@seark.edu or 543-5957.

Through Saturday, Nov. 5

ASC displays Art League exhibition

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host the annual Pine Bluff Art League Juried Exhibition through Nov. 5. Juried by artist Virmarie DePoyster, the show will consist of selected works from members of the league.

Friday, Nov. 11

Extension Homemakers host Holiday Foods

After a two-year hiatus, the Jefferson County Extension Homemakers Council will present its 2022 edition of Holiday Foods on Nov. 11 at Gallagher Hall of St. Joseph Catholic Church at West Sixth Avenue and Laurel Street. The doors will open at 9 a.m. Tickets are $20 and must be purchased in advance, according to a news release. There will be food demonstrations presented by Extension Homemakers. A booklet of recipes will be given to each attendee. Tickets can be bought by sending a check made out to the Jefferson County Extension Homemakers Council and a self-addressed, stamped envelope for the return of tickets to Delores Kelley, 509 West St., White Hall, AR, 71602. Tickets may also be obtained by calling Kelley at (870) 718-1846. The deadline for buying tickets is Oct. 28. No tickets will be sold at the door on the day of the event, according to the release.

Through Thursday, Dec. 1

Leadership PB nominations open

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for the Leadership Pine Bluff Class of 2023. Leadership Pine Bluff is a formal program to identify, inform and motivate emerging leaders, according to the Chamber newsletter. The group meets one day each month from January through September. During the sessions, participants network, develop, and learn more about industries and non-profits in the region. The cost of the program is $575 plus a $35 non-refundable application fee. Completed applications must be returned to the Chamber by Dec. 1. To nominate a candidate from one's business or organization, visit https://files.constantcontact.com/91329166001/2ba7c78a-6e23-4db7-a093-56e2c035fd00.pdf?rdr=true . Details: Jennifer Kline at jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com or call the Chamber at (870) 535-0110.

Saturday, Dec. 3

ASC hosts Potpourri 2022

Potpourri 2022: Roaring for the Arts will take place at The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St., and honor the memory of Anne S. Robinson, a longtime supporter and volunteer of the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas. Potpourri, set for 6-11 p.m. Dec. 3, is the ASC's longest-running fundraiser, which sustains the museum's free gallery admission and high-caliber programming, according to a news release. The gala will feature dinner by Chef Jamie McAfee of the Pine Bluff Country Club, drinks sponsored by MK Distributors, a silent art auction, a silent spirits auction, live music by Dave Sadler, and a live auction with Master of Ceremonies Matt Soto. The fundraiser will feature complimentary valet parking to accommodate the new venue, The ARTSpace. Tickets are $200 for members and $250 for nonmembers. They may be purchased online at asc701.org, by calling ASC at (870) 536-3375, or in person at ASC. Details: asc701.org.

Through Monday, May 15, 2023

SBA disaster loans available

Small nonfarm businesses in 75 Arkansas counties are now eligible to apply for low‑interest federal disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration. The deadline to apply is May 15, 2023, according to a news release. These loans offset economic losses because of reduced revenues caused by excessive heat and drought that began on May 30. Details: https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/. Applicants may also call SBA's Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.

Underway

Covid-19 vaccines, testing available

The Arkansas Department of Health, various pharmacies and healthcare providers offer the covid-19 vaccine, tests and other information about coronavirus. Details: Call the Arkansas Department of Health at (800) 985-6030, visit the website at healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan or contact area medical professionals, according to spokesmen.

Tuesdays

Unity Christian offers free financial classes

Unity Christian Fellowship Church (UCFC), 2712 S. Bay St., invites the community to its free Small Business and Personal Financial Education classes at 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Recent subjects included "The Importance of Having a Financial Plan" and "Financial Literacy," according to Stuff in the Bluff website. "You cannot afford to miss out on these life-changing classes. We are practicing social distancing and will have hand sanitizer wipes available," according to the site. Anthony Armstrong is the senior pastor. Details: unitychristianfellowship@live.com or (870) 329-1182.