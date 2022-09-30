Sections
Chris Tomlin, MercyMe to co-headline Dec. 11 concert in North Little Rock

Contemporary Christian musicians on 'Winter Tour' Dec. 1-13 by Eric E. Harrison | Today at 2:12 p.m.
Chris Tomlin (left) and MercyMe are shown in this undated combination photo. The contemporary Christian musicians are co-headlining “Chris Tomlin X MercyMe: A Winter Tour,” with a concert at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena. (Courtesy photos)

Contemporary Christian musicians Chris Tomlin and MercyMe, the co-headliners of “Chris Tomlin X MercyMe: A Winter Tour,” are set to perform this December at North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena.

The tour opens Dec. 1 at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., and closes Dec. 13 at the Nutter Center at Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio.    

Tomlin is touring in support of his recently released album, “Always.” MercyMe will release its 11th studio album, “Always Only Jesus,” on Oct. 21.

The performance is set for 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11. Ticket prices range between $27.75 and $154, plus service charges, with a limit of nine tickets per household. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 7 at the Simmons Bank Arena box office and online at ticketmaster.com and tomlinmercyme.com.

