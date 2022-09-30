Church News

mNEW JERUSALEM MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1317 Texas St., will observe its 122nd anniversary at 11 a.m. Sunday. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Joseph E. Thomas, pastor of Enon Springs Missionary Baptist Church at Hernando, Miss., and son of the Rev. Dr. Curlee and Bertha Thomas. The Rev. M. Kriston Wilson is pastor of New Jerusalem.

mST. JOHN AME CHURCH, 1117 W. Pullen St., will give away food boxes beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday. State ID's are required to receive one box per family. Pickup will be in front of the church on Cherry Street. Recipients are asked to stay in their vehicles and open their trunks. St. John will give away Thanksgiving boxes at 9 a.m. Nov. 19 at 9 a.m. and Christmas boxes at 9 a.m. Dec. 17.

mFULL COUNSEL CHURCH PINE BLUFF, 517 Cherry St., will observe UAPB Day at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The event is part of the homecoming activities for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. The free, public event will feature the UAPB Vesper Choir and M4 (Marching Musical Machine of the Mid-South).

mGRACE EPISCOPAL CHURCH, 4101 S. Hazel St., will host a Blessing of the Animals at 2 p.m. Oct. 16 on the front lawn of the church. Everyone is welcomed to attend and bring their pets on leashes or in carriers. Refreshments will be served. Pet food donations will be accepted for the Jefferson County Humane Society. In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved to Milwee Hall behind the church.

mNEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., will hold its Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch at 11 a.m. Oct. 22 at the fellowship hall at the church. The guest speaker will be Marilyn Burns of Pleasant View Ministry. The fellowship will include special recognition of breast cancer survivors. "If you are a breast cancer survivor and attending, please let us know. The deadline to have your name turned in is Oct. 11," a spokesman said. Brunch tickets are $25 and the deadline to buy tickets is Oct. 17. For details or tickets, contact Barbara Rankins, (870) 329-3380 or Karen Walker (870) 643-3937.

mMT. NEBO MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH will present its eighth annual Breast Cancer event featuring inspirational speakers, music, and a 2K walk-run at 9 a.m. Oct. 22 at the Saracen Pavilion Landing. This event is presented in memory of Billie Jean "BJ" Jackson. Participants are urged to wear pink. The registration fee is $25, which includes a commemorative T-shirt. The shipping cost for the T-shirt is $8. Register now through Oct. 10 at www.mtnebobreastcancerbj.org to receive the T-shirt prior to the event. Details: mtnebobreastcancerbj@yahoo.com or www.stuffinthebluff.com.

mFIRST TRINITY CHURCH OF GOD IN CHRIST, 800 S. Catalpa St., will give away food from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 5. Food boxes will be given away on a first-come-first-served basis until all food is distributed. Participants are encouraged to remain in their vehicles during the event, according to a news release.

mOLD ST. JAMES MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 4512 S. Ohio St., will celebrate its annual Women's Day Service at 10 a.m. Oct. 9. The guest speaker will be Cleo Cooper of Mt. Gale Missionary Baptist Church at Conway. The choir will be under the direction of Donna Huskey of Old St. James. Rehearsals will continue at 7 p.m. Oct. 3 and Oct. 6. The Rev. David Smith is pastor of Old St. James.

mWORD OF FAITH FULL GOSPEL BAPTIST CHURCH, 1108 S. Poplar St., will hold its Kingdom of God Conference at 7 p.m. Oct. 12-14. The keynote speaker will be William J. Strong Sr., bishop of Greater New Bethel Full Gospel Baptist Church at Milwaukee, Wis. The lecturer will be the pastor, Henry Land of Word of Faith.

mNEW HOME MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 3000 S. Orange St., will host the Consolidated St. Marion Baptist District Association's annual Christian Leadership Conference from 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 17. The courses and registration information are available at www.consolidatedstmarion.com. The registration deadline is Oct. 14.

