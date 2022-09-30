COLUMNIST: How Fed-induced inflation is battering your wallet

A common sound bite today is that the Federal Reserve's recent interest rate hike is pushing the nation toward recession. But that's like beginning a book on page 813. The origin of today's economic malaise is prolonged and massive federal budget deficits, combined with a Fed willing to finance those deficits.

One hackneyed phrase is that the Fed "sets" interest rates. Not exactly. The Fed sets the rate it charges for short-term loans to financial institutions, but it can only target other rates outside of its direct control. That means the Fed acts to influence rates, not set them.

The Fed influences this rate by buying and selling financial securities (debt instruments). When everyone else buys and sells those same securities, money merely changes hands, but when the Fed does it, money is created or extinguished.

This phenomenon occurs because the Fed's monetary account has no balance in it, so when the Fed writes checks from its account, the money is literally created, like cash off a printing press. Likewise, when money enters the account from outside, the money vanishes, like cash going into a fire; the account's balance is perpetually zero.

By this mechanism, the Fed can theoretically flood the market with cash in times of crisis, avoiding panic-inducing bank runs. The Fed can then soak up that excess liquidity as soon as financial markets have stabilized, avoiding inflation.

Instead of maintaining a laser focus on inflation, the Fed has been preoccupied with appeasing Congress and the Biden administration, kowtowing to left-wing talking points on topics like diversity. Worse still, the Fed has financed the profligate spending in Washington by creating money for two years, and that has caused inflation.

Even as the Fed dilatorily acts to douse the inflation fire it started, it is working at cross-purposes to continue federal deficit spending. That's because the Fed is targeting interest rates and not inflation rates--another subtle difference.

But the Fed is slowly catching on, as it has in the past, and is targeting ever-higher interest rates in response to the never-ending borrowing by Congress and the president. Squeezing excess money from the economy will tame inflation, but the collateral damage, as it always has been under the Fed, is recession. The downturn will be borne by American families.

As interest rates rise, borrowing costs increase. When people with adjustable-rate mortgages see their monthly payments balloon to unaffordable levels, those homeowners quickly realize that they do not own their homes after all.

Foreclosures are already rising. Credit card debt, which has been growing at some of the fastest rates on record, also becomes unaffordable as interest charges on outstanding balances explode.

This contracts the economy, leading to layoffs and unemployment. The unemployed have even less money to spend, exacerbating the problem. Thus, we arrive at the downward spiral, which is already underway.

Ultimately, government borrowing financed by the Fed begets higher interest rates, which in turn beget recession. The tree of a prodigal federal government is bearing its rotten fruit, and Americans will be forced to eat the bitter produce.

E.J. Antoni is a research fellow at The Heritage Foundation's Center for Data Analysis and a senior fellow at Committee to Unleash Prosperity.