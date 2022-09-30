Marriage Licenses

Troy Brossett, 63, and Linda Doremus, 56, both of Little Rock.

Makyla Bermea, 36, of Sherwood and Dequarius Earley, 40, of Little Rock.

John Piker, 25, of Searcy and Ashley Lockert, 27, of Little Rock.

Tyvondric Jackson, 21, and Lynajah Smith, 21, both of Little Rock.

Brian Chapman, 40, of Scott and Julie Pate, 42, of Little Rock.

Ginger Beck, 43, and Michael White, 32, both of Little Rock.

Aaron Alejos, 30, of Chicago, Ill., and Nydia Jaime, 30, of River Oaks, Texas.

Joshua Gaxiola, 23, and Elizabeth Glidden, 22, both of North Little Rock.

Ariel Hudson, 22, and Caleb Montgomery, 22, both of North Little Rock.

Jacob Green, 29, and Toria Flynn, 27, both of Austin, Texas.

Nathan Kimes, 53, and Melanie May, 47, both of North Little Rock.

Brittant Petty, 27, and Eric Lewis, 29, both of Sherwood.

Divorces

FILED

22-3446. Amy Penn v. Dallas Penn.

22-3447. Jesse Johnson v. Farah Johnson.

22-3448. Jasmine Bills v. Michael Ashcraft, Jr.

22-3449. Caroline Boone v. Roger Williams.

22-3450. Steven Woods v. Veronica Woods.

22-3457. Curtis Gaines v. Carrie Gaines.

22-3458. Kasey Patrick v. Larry Patrick, Jr.

GRANTED

18-3941. Nichole Nichols. v. Justin Betts.

21-1977. Jordan Godwin v. Cody Muehlhausen.

21-2717. Angela Shelton v. Eddie Shelton.

21-3950. Trinity Beals v. Kristy Beals.

21-4282. Quinn Lewis v. Lajoya Lewis.

22-56. Benjamin Burnett v. Katherine Burnett.

22-1073. Kastin Deal v. Emm Ajo Taylor.

22-2066. Raven McFadden v. Kamal Uddin.

22-2098. Arthur Burns, II v. Antonia Moreno Hernandez.

22-2223. Kimberly Skinner v. Peter Skinner.

22-2241. Deshundra Slade v. Courtney Slade.

22-2358. Curtis Williams v. Amanda Williams.