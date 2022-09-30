de Vera wins conference singles championship over defending state champion

FAYETTEVILLE -- Stella de Vera of Rogers Heritage clenched her fists, let out a yell and was then greeted with hugs from her coach and teammates before she could get off the court.

That's the kind of reception an athlete receivers after winning a tournament, especially after beginning the event as a lower seed.

Rogers Heritage's de Verda won the girls singles championship by defeating Cassie Cervantes of Bentonville West 6-3, 6-3 in the finals of the 6A-West Conference Tournament Thursday. It was a rematch from last year when Cervantes won the state singles championship after beating de Verda in the finals at Little Rock.

De Verda, who began the conference tournament as a No. 4 seed, said her disappointment in losing to Cervantes in the state finals last season did not provide extra incentive in changing the outcome on Thursday.

"A year is a long time and I didn't want that to be in the back of my head," de Vera said. "I already forgot about it. Fresh start, new memories."

Graham Hardin of Bentonville West also provided new memories on Thursday when he defeated Harrison Deer 7-5, 7-5 to win the boys singles championship at the conference tournament. Hardin and Deer went at each other hard in the longest match of the finals, but Hardin came out on top.

"Harrison is really good at attacking me and I had to defend well," said Hardin, a junior who went undefeated in conference play then added four more wins in the league tournament. "I just had to keep my cool, really."

The host Bulldogs were able to celebrate when Jacob Nordin and Spencer Holloway defeated Boyce Read and Santiago Aquirre of Bentonville 6-2, 6-2 to win the conference doubles championship. Glennah Langford and Kavya Kurichety of Bentonville won the girls double championship 6-2, 6-2 over Annelise Deer and Ashlynn Pursel of Rogers. Langford is a sophomore and Kurichety a freshman for the Lady Tigers.

"I thought they played really well," Bentonville coach Emily Dillard said of her young doubles team. "They had minimum errors but still went went for big shots. They have a good future ahead of them, I think."

The top six in each of the events will advance to the Class 6A state tournament scheduled for Rebsaman Tennis Center in Little Rock on Oct. 10 and 11.

De Vera, who also lost to Cervantes earlier this season, started fast against the defending state champion and didn't let up. She was aggressive to the net throughout and built leads of 3-0 and 4-1 while winning the first set 6-3. De Vera kept up the pressure in the second set to win by the same 6-3 margin.

"Stella is the ultimate competitor," Rogers Heritage coach Taylor Tinsley said. "She beat the state champion from two years ago and the state and overall champion from last year. When she saw the draw as a Number 4 seed she said, 'hey, let's do this.' She's fearless and she keeps getting better and better."