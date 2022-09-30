Dealing with Difficult People

Stephen Harrison

Special to The Commercial

Have you ever encountered a difficult person? Someone just popped into your mind. I'm talking about that person that just rubs you the wrong way or always seems to stir up strife. I've learned the hard way when it comes to difficult people that you cannot change them but you can change your attitude, reaction, and perspective and by that perhaps you can influence them.

A verse I keep in mind is 2 Timothy 2:23-24. "Again I say, don't get involved in foolish, ignorant arguments that only start fights. A servant of the Lord must not quarrel but must be kind to everyone, be able to teach, and be patient with difficult people."

Did you catch that? First we must choose our "battles" wisely. This is done mostly by just ignoring the ignorant arguments and petty fights. We must remember secondly we are servants of the Lord and not people bent on giving that difficult person a piece of our minds.

Before I get caught up in foolishness I must remember Whose I am and my covenant and character in Him. I sure don't want to be accused or guilty of starting petty fights as a believer.

This verse goes on to say I, not the difficult person, must be kind to everyone -- even that difficult person. I must also be able to teach which means I must know confidently what I believe and be able to communicate clearly in a Christ-like manner. The goal is not just to be right but righteous. I must also remember to be "patient with difficult people." I attempt to do this by remembering how patient the Lord is with me when I am difficult.

James 4:1-3 also tell us where difficulties in relationships originate.

"Where do you think all these appalling wars and quarrels come from? Do you think they just happen? Think again. They come about because you want your own way, and fight for it deep inside yourselves. You lust for what you don't have and are willing to kill to get it. You want what isn't yours and will risk violence to get your hands on it. You wouldn't think of just asking God for it, would you? And why not?"

Let those words sink deep into our souls.

Our sinful nature can get us into trouble. Galatians 5:19-22 reminds us the results of our sinful nature are bad -- "sexual immorality, impurity, lustful pleasures, idolatry, sorcery, hostility, quarreling, jealousy, outbursts of anger, selfish ambition, dissension, division, envy, drunkenness, wild parties, and other sins like these."

What do we use to combat those? The fruit of the Spirit! When we walk in the Spirit instead of the flesh, the product is "love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control."

Really, the reason anyone is difficult and the reason we have difficulty in dealing with the difficult is sin and selfishness. What is the cure? We must remember God's plan for our lives, His promises to help and guide us, and His presence to lead the way.

Try not to be that difficult person by walking in the Spirit. When you encounter a difficult person see them as someone created in God's image (see the best in them -- Genesis 1:27), pray for them, be patient with them, and love them just like Jesus loves you.

•

Stephen Harrison is the former lead pastor of Family Church at White Hall. He is the lead pastor of The Summit Church Saline County.

•

Editor's note: Pastors, ministers or other writers interested in writing for this section may submit articles for consideration to shope@adgnewsroom.com. Writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Please include your name, phone number and the name and location of your church or ministry.