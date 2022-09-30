Denver big men make return visit





The long anticipated official visits of ESPN 5-star prospect Baye Fall and 4-star Assane Diop to the University of Arkansas men's basketball program is over as they're expected to arrive in Fayetteville around 5 p.m today.

Fall, 6-11, 217 pounds, and Diop, 6-10, 194, of Denver Accelerated Schools, made unofficial visits to Arkansas for the Hogs' 75-73 victory over Kentucky on Feb. 26.

Fall was a standout at the prestigious NBPA top 100 camp in late June and early July by leading the event in scoring with 14.9 points per game in seven games and had a camp leading 9.4 rebounds per game. He also averaged an event-leading 4.9 offensive rebounds per game.

He along with Arkansas point guard commitment Layden Blocker made the 10-man All Star squad for the event. It was Fall's second consecutive time to be named to the team.

South Carolina freshman big man Gregory Jackson, who reclassified from the 2023 class to 2022 class in late July, was named MVP of the camp. He was second in scoring with 13.7 points and tied Fall as the leading rebounder but did so while averaging 35.3 minutes per game. Fall averaged 28.9 minutes per game.

Fall also averaged a blocked shot per game and shot 62.7% from the field and 83.3% from the free throw line.

ESPN national director of recruiting Paul Biancardi attended the NBPA top 100 camp. He rates Fall as the No. 3 center and No. 20 overall prospect in the nation for the 2023 class.

"Fall makes his mark by outworking his opponent," Biancardi said. "His game is productive on the glass and scoring paint points in a variety of ways. Could be a tenacious offensive put-back threat as well as finishing drop off passes or as a lob catcher. When he get an angle to the rim, he is a force. A long frame that has vertical explosion and lateral agility.

"His shooting touch is coming along and his three-point shot is capable at this point."

The cousins moved to the United States a few years ago from Senegal. They played for the Colorado Hawks in the spring and summer under the direction of Hawks director Greg Willis, who's a Fort Smith native.

Willis and Razorbacks great Ron Brewer led Fort Smith Northside to a 30-0 season in 1974 and an overall state championship.

Diop is rated as ESPN's No. 10 power forward and No. 57 overall prospect in the nation for the 2023 class. He averaged 5.8 points and 5 rebounds at the camp.

"He handles the ball quite well at his size," Biancardi said. "It's impressive to see him in the open floor or the half court being comfortable and confident with the ball in his hands. He can score from the wing position with touch and length, while occasionally making the assist. He has improved at a steady rate and we are starting to see the combination of physical tools and skill merge together."

