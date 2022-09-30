Farmington man gets 30 years after gunfire





FAYETTEVILLE -- A man who police say shot at three people in a car inside a Dickson Street parking garage last year pleaded guilty Monday to committing a terroristic act and other charges.

Travean Billups, 23, of 66 W. Rainsong St. in Farmington, was sentenced by Washington County Circuit Judge Mark Lindsay to a total of 30 years at the Arkansas Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to terroristic threatening, first-degree battery, robbery, committing a terroristic act, failure to appear, aggravated assault on a household or family member, endangering the welfare of a minor and carrying a weapon.

Billups received credit for jail time served back to June 24, 2021.

Fayetteville police were sent to the parking garage at 609 W. Dickson St. on June 13, 2021, after reports of shots being fired, according to a preliminary report. Officers found several spent shell casings and signs of bullet impacts on a wall inside the garage.

Video surveillance showed several vehicles and people had entered the garage and were involved in a fight. Two men entered the garage and ran to where the fight was occurring, according to the report. One of the men was holding a black handgun and wearing a light blue hat turned to the side.

Police said the people who had been fighting were trying to leave in their vehicles when the man with the handgun began shooting. Three shots hit one of the vehicles. The driver continued out of the garage and later contacted police.

The driver identified Billups as the man who had shot at her vehicle, according to the report. She said the shooting resulted from prior arguments.

Billups also was arrested June 16, 2020, in connection with attempted capital murder and aggravated robbery, according to documents filed in Washington County Circuit Court and Washington County jail records. The attempted murder charge was dropped as part of Billups' plea bargain.

Police said at the time Billups had been involved in a drug deal that ended when he shot a man who had arranged to buy drugs from him.

Billups was released June 26, 2020, on $100,000 bond on the attempted capital murder and aggravated robbery charges but failed to appear for a court date in July 2020. A warrant for his arrest was issued, and he was arrested for failure to appear July 14, 2020. He was released four months later on a $500,000 bond in connection with the failure to appear charges.



