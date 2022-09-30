Festival promises “Homegrown” fun this Saturday in Siloam Springs

SILOAM SPRINGS -- Main Street Siloam Springs' annual Homegrown Festival returns from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in downtown Siloam Springs.

The Homegrown Festival is an event that showcases locally handmade goods, vintage items, food trucks and live music, according to Abby Trinidad, events and marketing coordinator for Main Street Siloam Springs.

Vendors offer an array of original one-of-a-kind items including illustrations, print-making, jewelry and accessories, candles, soaps and hand-carved pieces, Trinidad said.

"One thing I like about the setup of our festival is we purposely place our vendors on the street facing our brick-and-mortar stores so we can promote shopping and dining at our downtown small businesses," Trinidad said.

In the past, the Homegrown Festival had about 50 vendors, Trinidad said. This year there are more than 70 vendors who will be at the festival, Trinidad said.

Along with vendors, several nonprofit organizations will set up tents at the Homegrown Festival. The vendors include Ability Tree, Big Brothers Big Sisters NWA, Crystal Bridges, FBC Siloam Springs, NWA Gem and Mineral Society, Ozark Guidance-Arisa Health and Sager Classical Academy.

"Most will have free activities for kids," Trinidad said. "We [also] have several farmers market vendors attending."

Food trucks for the event will include Deep South BBQ, Lucy's Grilled Cheese, Frosty Bites Shaved Ice, V&A's Tasty Treats and Jaraves Tapatios, which is specialty shaved ice, Trinidad said.

Live entertainment will also be on hand for the attendees of the Homegrown Festival, Trinidad said. There will be four duo groups who will perform at a stage set up by Phat Tire Bicycle Shop, Trinidad said.

At 9 a.m. Route 358 will take the stage. They will be followed by Common Roots at 11 a.m., Young and Gray at 1 p.m. and Maud Crawford at 3 p.m.

"We chose to have them at Phat Tire to keep everything central," Trinidad said.