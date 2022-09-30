Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Public Notices Core Values Sports Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas iPad
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Friday Five: Plan Your River Valley Weekend

by Becca Martin-Brown | Today at 12:01 a.m.
Dorothy Martin brings her brooding, bluesy brand of rock to TempleLive in Fort Smith on Oct. 2. Her band Dorothy is on tour with Dirty Honey and Mac Saturn, who will open the show at 7:30 p.m. (Courtesy Photo/Courtney Dellafiora)

Five fast suggestions for weekend fun in the River Valley:

1. Dorothy and Dirty Honey -- Proof that "rock 'n' roll is alive and well and thriving," Dorothy has racked up more than 68 million streams of her hit, "Raise Hell," and is coming off a tour for her third album, "Gifts from the Holy Ghost." Detroit rockers Mac Saturn start the show at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Temple Live. Tickets start at $27.50 at fortsmith.templelive.com.

2. "The Philadelphia Story" -- Bringing veteran Fort Smith Little Theatre actress Grace Andrews, home from L.A., to the stage in the classic drawing room comedy. Showtimes for the final weekend are 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday at Fort Smith Little Theatre, 401 N. Sixth St. Tickets are $12 at fslt.org.

3. Asian Pacific Islander Celebration -- 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday, including "Minari" screenings at 10:30 a.m. & 2:30 p.m. and a panel discussion at 1 p.m., 5 Star Productions, 100 N. Eighth St. in Fort Smith. Free, but tickets required at https://bit.ly/3frzbW5

4. Rocky Horror Pickin Show -- 8 p.m. today, followed at 8 p.m. Saturday by Hell on the Border with Second Life, Ghost Hollow, Stress Dream, Obliviate, Held Tight and Losing Game, Hero's, 1002 Garrison Ave. facebook.com/DiveInHeros.

5. Fred Cousins: A Retrospective -- A look at the nature-inspired art of Fort Smith artist Fred Cousins, who succumbed to covid in December 2020 at the age of 84. A reception is set for 5-7 p.m. today, and the exhibit remains on show through Jan. 15 at the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. fsram.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com

Print Headline: River Valley Friday Five

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT