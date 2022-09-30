Friday Five: Plan Your River Valley Weekend

Five fast suggestions for weekend fun in the River Valley:

1. Dorothy and Dirty Honey -- Proof that "rock 'n' roll is alive and well and thriving," Dorothy has racked up more than 68 million streams of her hit, "Raise Hell," and is coming off a tour for her third album, "Gifts from the Holy Ghost." Detroit rockers Mac Saturn start the show at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Temple Live. Tickets start at $27.50 at fortsmith.templelive.com.

2. "The Philadelphia Story" -- Bringing veteran Fort Smith Little Theatre actress Grace Andrews, home from L.A., to the stage in the classic drawing room comedy. Showtimes for the final weekend are 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday at Fort Smith Little Theatre, 401 N. Sixth St. Tickets are $12 at fslt.org.

3. Asian Pacific Islander Celebration -- 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday, including "Minari" screenings at 10:30 a.m. & 2:30 p.m. and a panel discussion at 1 p.m., 5 Star Productions, 100 N. Eighth St. in Fort Smith. Free, but tickets required at https://bit.ly/3frzbW5

4. Rocky Horror Pickin Show -- 8 p.m. today, followed at 8 p.m. Saturday by Hell on the Border with Second Life, Ghost Hollow, Stress Dream, Obliviate, Held Tight and Losing Game, Hero's, 1002 Garrison Ave. facebook.com/DiveInHeros.

5. Fred Cousins: A Retrospective -- A look at the nature-inspired art of Fort Smith artist Fred Cousins, who succumbed to covid in December 2020 at the age of 84. A reception is set for 5-7 p.m. today, and the exhibit remains on show through Jan. 15 at the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. fsram.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com