FYI: An Entertainment Calendar featuring Harvest Homecoming in Harrison

Today

Junk at the Mill -- 8 a.m.-5 p.m. today and Saturday, 501 S. Mock St. in Prairie Grove.

Art Night Out -- "Hamilton!," 6-9 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Get performance tickets at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Broadway In Bentonville -- 7 p.m., Thaden School in Bentonville. $40. www.eventbrite.com/e/broadway-in-bentonville-tickets-410978717407

"The Nobody Academy of Misfit Magic" -- 7 p.m. today; 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, Arts Live Theatre, 818 N. Sang Ave. in Fayetteville. $10-$12. artslivetheatre.com.

"This B*tch: Esta Sangre Quiero" -- By M.F.A. playwright Adrienne Dawes, 7:30 p.m. today & Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday; again Oct. 5-9, University Theatre on the University of Arkansas campus in Fayetteville. $5-$20. uarkartstickets.com.

"Murder on the Orient Express" -- Presented by JBU students, 7:30 p.m. today & Saturday, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7-8; with a 2 p.m. matinee Oct. 8, Berry Performing Arts Center on the John Brown University campus in Siloam Springs. $7-$16. www.jbu.edu/tickets.

"The Music Man" -- A revival of the classic tale of a traveling con man and a beautiful librarian, 8 p.m. today & Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in downtown Rogers. $25 & up. 631-8988 or arkansaspublictheatre.org.

Saturday

Harvest Homecoming -- With music, food, kids' areas, a dog parade and 90-plus vendors, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., downtown square in Harrison.

Super Saturday -- With Momandpop, 10 a.m., Event Center at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Hispanic Heritage Story Time -- 10 a.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Asian Pacific Islander Celebration -- 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., 5 Star Productions, 100 N. Eighth St. in Fort Smith. Free, but tickets required at https://bit.ly/3frzbW5

"Lifted" -- An acrobatics performance by female-led, UK-based Mimbre, noon & 4 p.m. Saturday & 4 p.m. Sunday, The Momentary in Bentonville. $5-$15. themomentary.org.

Celebrate Latinx Heritage Month -- With SoNA Beyond's Duo Capriccioso and salsa band Son Sin Gnero, 3 p.m., outdoors at Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

"The Taming of the Shrew" -- Presented by NWA Audio Theater, 3 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

