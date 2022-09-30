Garcia’s slam foils Milwaukee’s climb





MILWAUKEE -- Avisail Garcia came off the injured list and hit a grand slam in the eighth inning in the Miami Marlins' 4-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday night.

The loss left Milwaukee a half-game behind Philadelphia for the final NL wild-card berth. The Phillies lost their fifth in a row, 2-0 to the Cubs in Chicago.

The Brewers have six games remaining over the next six days, all at home -- three more against Miami and three against Arizona.

Garcia's 411-foot blast came off Freddy Peralta (4-4), a regular starter making his first relief appearance of the season.

Garcia, who was with the Brewers in 2020 and 2021, was put on the injured list Sept. 13 with a left hamstring strain. He was sent to Triple-A Jacksonville for a rehab assignment Monday before being activated Thursday.

Milwaukee was leading 2-0 when Peralta came on in the seventh inning and retired the side in order. In the eighth, he gave up two singles and a walk, loading the bases before Garcia unloaded on a 1-2 pitch, a 95 mph fastball.

Peralta, who has started 16 games, made his last start Sept. 25, when he was activated from the 15-day injured list and pitched two innings. He had been suffering from right shoulder inflammation.

Milwaukee starter Eric Lauer pitched five shutout innings, striking out nine and giving up one hit and no walks while throwing 71 pitches. The left-hander had pitched 2 2/3 innings in his previous start, on Sept. 23, after returning from the injured list with left elbow inflammation.

Milwaukee took a 2-0 lead in the second inning off lefty starter Braxton Garrett. Christian Yelich singled and scored when Mike Brousseau singled and Garcia committed a throwing error from right field. Two batters later, Brosseau scored when Keston Hiura doubled to right.

Milwaukee lost a potential run when Hiura tried to steal third base and was thrown out by catcher Nick Fortes. The next batter, Victor Caratini, singled to centerfield.

In the sixth inning, Marlins right-hander Jeff Brigham lifted a leg and shook his arms in celebration when, after giving up two doubles and a walk to load the bases, he got Caratini to hit into an inning-ending double play.

A total of five pitchers came on in relief of Garrett. Tommy Nance (1-3), who was activated from the injured list Thursday, pitched the seventh inning and earned the win. Dylan Floro pitched the ninth inning and earned his ninth save.

CUBS 2, PHILLIES 0 Philadelphia lost its fifth consecutive game as they fight for the National League's final wild-card berth, falling to Chicago. Philadelphia had a half-game lead over Milwaukee after the Brewers' home loss to Miami later Thursday. Seeking their first playoff berth since 2011, the Phillies have lost the first three games of a season-ending 10-game trip and 10 of 13 overall since peaking at a season-best 80-62. Philadelphia holds the tiebreaker against Milwaukee, winning the season series 4-2. The Phillies go to major league-worst Washington for four games, then close with three at AL-best Houston. Bryce Harper had three of six hits for the Phillies, who are 1 for their last 21 with runners in scoring position. J.T. Realmuto went 0 for 4 and struck out twice in his 1,000th game. Cub rookie Javier Assad (2-2) allowed five hits in five innings. Keegan Thompson gave up a hit over three innings for his second big league save and first this year. Ranger Suárez (10-6) was the loser.

GUARDIANS 2, RAYS 1 Rookies Oscar Gonzalez and Steven Kwan drove in runs in the eighth inning and Cleveland kept Tampa Bay from clinching an AL wild-card spot. Tampa Bay had a chance in the ninth, loading the bases on three walks by Trevor Stephan. But Ji-Man Choi struck out and Isaac Paredes flied out short right as Stephan earned his third save. The Guardians have 37 come-from-behind wins and extended their team record to 29 victories in their final at-bat. Enyel De Los Santos (1-0) pitched a perfect eighth as Cleveland improved to 20-4 since Sept. 4.

RED SOX 5, ORIOLES 3 J.D. Martinez hit a two-run home run to break an eighth-inning tie, Zack Kelly (1-0) picked up his first career victory and Boston beat Baltimore to drop the slumping Orioles to the brink of elimination in the wild-card race, Baltimore has lost five of its last six games. Toronto wrapped a wild-card spot with the Orioles' loss. Kelly (1-0) allowed one hit and struck out one in one shutout inning. Kaleb Ort pitched the ninth for his first career save. Dillon Tate (4-4) allowed Martinez's home run. Kyle Stowers homered for the Orioles.

TIGERS 10, ROYALS 3 Willi Castro and Javy Baez homered and Detroit beat Kansas City to sweep the three-game sweep and move out of last place in the AL Central. Detroit (63-92) has won six in a row, matching its season high and ensuring the Tigers will not lose 100 games. The Royals (63-93) dropped into the division cellar. Eduardo Rodriguez (5-5) allowed 5 hits and 4 walks in 6 2/3 shutout innings. Jonathan Heasley (4-9) took the loss.

WHITE SOX 4, TWINS 3 September call-up Mark Payton had two hits and an RBI and scored the go-ahead run in the eighth inning to help Chicago beat Minnesota to end an eight-game losing streak. Reynaldo Lopez (6-4) pitched the seventh for the victory. Liam Hendriks pitched a perfect ninth for his 34th save. Caleb Thielbar (4-3) was the loser.





