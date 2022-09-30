Google plans cloud buildout in Greece

ATHENS, Greece -- Google announced plans Thursday to expand its cloud services infrastructure to Greece, promising to create nearly 20,000 jobs through direct investment and partnerships by the end of the decade.

The move follows plans by Microsoft Corp., announced two years ago, to invest $1 billion to create data centers near Athens, as well as pledges by other tech giants including Cisco Systems Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. to set up facilities in Greece.

"We can dramatically increase and accelerate innovation and digital transformation in Greece," Adaire Fox-Martin, president of Google Cloud International, told reporters in Athens.

Fox-Martin also announced plans to create Google Inc.-funded research centers for tech sustainability and artificial intelligence in two regional Greek cities, adding that the total investments were expected to add $2.15 billion to the Greek economy by 2030.

Google officials did not give details of the company's planned investment to create the cloud infrastructure in Greece, nor a timeline of the project.

Greece has bet heavily on boosting its once-sluggish tech sector since exiting successive international bailout programs four years ago, hoping to diversify an economy heavily reliant on tourism and lure back thousands of university graduates in the sector who worked abroad during the financial crisis.

Peggy Antonakou, Google's general manager Southeast Europe speaks at a Google Cloud event in Athens on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Google announced Thursday that it is expending is cloud infrastructure to Greece, following similar investments by tech giants Microsoft and Amazon. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)



