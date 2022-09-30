Grandparents unite!

A little over a year ago, Victor Hugo's words became flesh to me.

The famous French author once wrote that while some fathers might not love their sons, "there is no grandfather who does not adore his grandson."

The difference between reading such a quote and living it is nearly inexpressible. It might be compared to the difference between reading through the libretto of a musical like "Les Miserables" and watching a national tour production from great seats in an historic theater.

I love my kids unconditionally, but when my grandson arrived last summer, even clichés failed. It was all the difference in the cosmos (rather than world), perhaps? Or instead of as different as night and day, more like as different as the darkest evening in the dankest cave and the brightest sunshine on the highest peak with a fresh breeze and a breathtaking panoramic view.

Perspectives are rooted in personal experience. Until your own children have children, the default association is the second part of "grandparent," because that's what you know as a father or mother.

And no matter how many moments of jubilation your kids might have delivered to your proud parent heart, when a "grand" comes along, it's like that five-letter G-word becomes all caps, larger than the HOLLYWOOD sign, festooned in coursing Las Vegas-style lights.

Grand-love translates to pure, delightful adoration that elevates racing-heart joy to a previously unimagined level of unconditional--without the equally unconditional responsibility of daily labors and duties of parenthood. Raising children is not just a job, it's often a thankless one.

My rookie year as a grand-pappy was barely over when, just last week, the final word in Hugo's observation required gender-modification, as my soul was once again sent rocketing skyward over a new baby.

I can now broaden Hugo's assertion without reservation: there is also no grandfather who does not adore his granddaughter.

Or "grandchildren," since I now realize that a second grandkid is so much more than a doubling dose of heaven's nectar. Perhaps grandchildren are the best reminders of the human heart's miraculous elasticity. Just when you may think it's as full as it possibly could be, a new blessing shatters your calculations of capacity.

At such a moment, there's never more bliss in being wrong.

Speaking of wrong, however, there is an issue of common cause around which my new intergenerational brother- and sister-hood of grands should unite.

If I surveyed readers, I doubt that one in 10 could name the date of Grandparents Day. I honestly doubt that many could fix the correct month for the holiday. If you don't know, you're far from alone. Even freshly minted grandparents like me missed it this year, because it fell on what almost all Americans would say is the very worst date: Sept. 11.

And because it's a floating holiday, set for the first Sunday after Labor Day, it will always land near 9/11, and occasionally on that day itself, as it also did in 2016, 2011 and 2005.

Naturally, President Jimmy Carter could not have foreseen the future when he first proclaimed the date in 1978, and I get the original "autumn of life" intent around September. But even if there wasn't the conflict and overshadowing by a national tragedy, Grandparents Day still needs a new, more memorable, more meaningful date.

If we put our mind to it, we grandfolk can be a force for change to be reckoned with. At 70 million strong, we range in age from the 30s to centenarians. We cross all income levels, demographics and political stripes.

Uniting to raise the profile of Grandparents Day is not the same as pushing to commercialize it. The greeting-card companies tried that back in the 1980s. The nature of the holiday--a celebration of relationships and legacies--falls more in line with Thanksgiving.

The goal is to encourage and foster connections between generations, not to create a new market for decorations or gift-giving. That's why a good choice for a new date might be as a supplement to some other family-oriented event or holiday already on the calendar.

One idea would be to move it to the week after Christmas. Extended families are often already gathered at that time, and young children figure prominently in Yuletide celebrations. Setting aside a day leading up to New Year's for grandparent-grandchildren activities could be a natural (kids might like extending the gift-opening euphoria by waiting to open their presents from grandparents).

Another option might be linking Grandparents Day with the school graduation season. Again, children are already the focus and family get-togethers are already commonplace. Lots of grandmas and grandpas attend either commencement ceremonies or parties to that effect.

Coupling Grandparents Day with learning and education would be an added bonus, too. It would showcase the importance and value of their guidance and support as grandkids progress through school and college.

Several aspects of modern society and civility desperately need restorative work. A great step would be giving Grandparents Day a new date--and possibly new traditions to build and strengthen the bonds between sage elder citizens and heirs of the republic.

Dana D. Kelley is a freelance writer from Jonesboro.