Head-on crash kills Jonesboro man, 22

One man died and two more people, one of them a child, were injured in a head-on collision on Arkansas 18 near Jonesboro on Sunday evening, according to a preliminary fatality report from Jonesboro police.

Grant Dreiling, 22, of Jonesboro was turning from a private drive onto Arkansas 18 at 7:45 p.m. when his vehicle traveled into the opposite lane, where it was struck by another vehicle head-on, fatally injuring him.

The driver of the second vehicle, 28-year-old Guillermo Norterto, of Jonesboro, was also hurt in the crash, as was an unnamed minor in his vehicle.

An officer investigating the wreck reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.