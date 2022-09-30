DEAR HELOISE: So many of us in this country have put on weight over time. Sometimes it seems to just creep up on us, but that weight can come off -- and for health reasons, it really should come off. It's a simple matter of making better choices, having a goal, and reminding ourselves that ice cream and wine are not leaving the planet anytime soon. When we hit our goal, then we can indulge, in moderation.

A little exercise helps, too. I park farther from a store than I need to so that I can get extra steps in for the day, and during commercial breaks on television, I stand up and do a few exercises.

A doctor told me to never eat at my desk, but rather, set a place at a table and put my fork down after I take a bite, chewing slowly. I tell the waiter not to bring any bread or chips, and instead of a baked potato, I ask for more vegetables.

My goal is to weigh 130 pounds by Thanksgiving, and that goal is very important to me.

I noticed that by dropping 53 pounds, I look younger and dress less matronly. I even decided to get a new hairstyle because my face is slimmer. To all other dieters out there, good luck, and I wish you well.

It's a difficult journey, but you can do it.

-- Rosemary F., Leesburg, Va.

DEAR HELOISE: Last year, while I was driving out in the country, a snowstorm seemed to come out of nowhere. It raged for about three hours and was thick enough that I had to pull over by the side of the road because I couldn't see well enough to drive. It got late in the day and finally became night.

I might have frozen to death if my husband had not put a down-filled sleeping bag in the car. I got it out of the backseat, got inside and fell asleep, until the morning of the next day when a road crew found me. In the hours I sat there, I didn't see another car come by, and I couldn't get my car back on the road.

If anyone is in snowy country, a sleeping bag, or at least two or three blankets that you can wrap up in, might save your life. We now have a road kit with a flashing light, a radio that operates on batteries, and more -- to make certain we don't get trapped again by snow.

-- Agnes P., Fairfield, Iowa

DEAR HELOISE: If you're traveling someplace where you'll be staying overnight in a hotel, you can help prevent slipping in the shower by purchasing a roll of skid-free, rubberized shelf liner and laying a sizable section down in the shower. Afterward, you can dry it off with towels and pack it back in your suitcase. It can also work well as a cushion when wrapped around something such as a camera or anything breakable. It's lightweight, too.

-- Sandra M., Logansport, Ind.

