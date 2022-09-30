Homebuyers lose big as mortgage rates soar

Homebuyers have lost six figures in buying power over the past year, thanks to soaring mortgage rates, according to a new study.

Based on a $3,000 monthly mortgage budget, a buyer can get a home priced at about $479,750 with an interest rate of 6%, compared with a year ago, when the same buyer could have gotten a home priced at about $621,000 as rates hovered at about 3%, according to real estate broker RedFin Corp.

"Raising interest rates is necessary to fight inflation, but it comes with some painful side effects -- especially for homebuyers," said Chen Zhao, Redfin's economics research lead.

The jump in rates is putting more pressure on buyers who have already been dealing with a torrid housing market marked by low inventory, high prices and bidding wars, said Craig Garcia, president of Capital Partners Mortgage in Coral Springs, Fla.

"And for the folks who have been in the game this year [looking for homes] they have seen their monthly payment situation getting worse. Not only do they have trouble finding a home that they would like, they are looking at a significantly higher payment than before," Garcia added.

For many buyers, the market has forced them to adjust how much they are able to spend monthly on a home, or even the type of home or area they want to live in.

Some are pivoting to adjustable-rate mortgages in the hopes of getting a cheaper initial rate and possibly refinancing in the future. For others, it may prevent them from qualifying in general.

"Some people may have lost the ability to qualify overall. If you were very thin before -- which many people were, given where the property values have risen to -- you may have been basically pushed out where you can't qualify for a whole lot," said J.C. de Ona, Southeast Florida division president for Centennial Bank. "At some point earlier this year, they were perfectly fine qualifying for a house in the area they were looking, but now they can't."

Why are rates rising?

Mortgage rates hit a record low of about 2.6% during the recent housing boom, helping fuel a soaring housing market as buyers jumped to get record-low rates.

Rates then hovered at about 3% during 2021, before they started to creep up in 2022 as the Federal Reserve announced it would be working to combat rising inflation in the country.

Now, rates for a mortgage are the highest they have been in about 15 years, reaching 6.7% this week for a 30-year mortgage, Freddie Mac reported Thursday.

It remains to be seen if rates will keep rising and whether the increased rates will continue to have a cooling effect on the housing market.

"Generally you will see the market cool off, but ultimately I think it will be short-lived before the market gets going again," de Ona said. "There are those who held off on buying a home [when the rates went up], so when the rates go back down, you'll have that pent-up demand that will start the market back up again."