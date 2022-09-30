



Happy birthday (Sept. 30): It's no coincidence your relationships sparkle with humor and tenderness: It's what you built and cultivate. You've come to understand the power of your focused intention, which is more valuable than gold.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Your attractive qualities shine. The people you're interested in are likely to be excited about your curiosity. Use this good luck by noticing what's missing in your social life and asking yourself, "Who do I want to know?"

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Remember when that bit of life you expected would change everything didn't? You can't always tell what's going to matter. All the worry and doubt might be for nothing. Just do the thing, then see.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Cheerleaders are nice to have, but if you don't have them, make sure you at least have competition. Nothing motivates you as much as a formidable opponent.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): The balance you achieve between feeding your interests and serving the interests of others will contribute to your happiness. For the inconvenient giving you do today you will receive a dose of joy.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You'll witness impressive feats and get curious about how they do it. If you ask, they'll tell. But if you hang back and observe a while first, you'll see that the best questions aren't so obvious. You'll ask what matters and learn a lot more.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You'll respond best to work that's quantifiable. Your mind wants to categorize things today. If a thing defies categorization, it may default to your mental trash can.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Things like hunger and desire are the enemy of intelligent strategy. It's easier to see which is the smart option when you don't need or want anything. How can you approach the game from a more neutral place?

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): In music, the end of the song is not the point of the song. Likewise, the trophy or prize is not the entire reason for your effort. If you're not enjoying the process, you'll go find work that is more fulfilling.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Some seem to have more of the good stuff. Whether it's actually true is irrelevant. Envy can teach you what you want. You'll extend your imagination to the fantasy and extract the motivation to work harder and smarter.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You've tried to move past some obstacles lately, and though it may have felt awkward, there's a kind of music created by all the challenge and disruption. It's the rocks that make the brook sing.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Strong feelings can be a gift, but immediately acting on them is often a mistake. Take the time to cool down and assess your position first so you can choose your next move from a place of calm.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You may not know what you offer the world, but it is valuable. Anyone who leads you to believe you are an acquired taste is seeding doubt to gain power. Don't be fooled.

FINAL MOVES OF A RETROGRADE

How’s the retrograde treating you? Knowing it’s about to end, would you tempt fate in the final hours? You can’t lose. Stick your neck out emotionally, tell people how you feel, extend invitations. If it doesn’t go the way you want, you can blame the retrograde. And if it does go well, the upcoming Mercury change will ease the early stages.



