I-30 construction prompts temporary closure of two streets in downtown Little Rock

Crews are expected to close two downtown Little Rock streets this weekend as part of Interstate 30 construction.

Weather permitting, state officials plan to close Third Street between Ferry and Mahlon Martin streets from 6 p.m. today to 5 a.m. Monday. McGowan Street is scheduled to temporarily close starting Saturday, according to news releases from the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

The closures are part of the 30 Crossing project, a multiyear endeavor by the Department of Transportation to expand and improve access to I-30 in the downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock area. State officials have so far contracted out $633 million for the first phase of the project, according to Dave Parker, spokesman for the department.

The Third Street closure will allow crews to continue demolishing the defunct I-30 bridge that carried traffic across the Arkansas River until earlier this month.

Over the weekend, westbound traffic on Third Street headed toward I-30 should take a right on Dean Kumpuris Street. Drivers should then take a left at President Clinton Avenue and pass under I-30. At Sherman Street, traffic should take another left and continue until they reach Third Street. Eastbound traffic on Third Street should take this route in reverse order, according to a detour announced by the Department of Transportation.

Crews will also close McGowan Street to begin the construction of a single-lane on-ramp that will connect the I-30 westbound frontage road to I-630 westbound. The frontage road on-ramp to I-30 westbound and the on-ramp from I-30 westbound to I-630 westbound are expected to remain open, according to the department.

News releases from the department have not specified an end date for the temporary closure of McGowan Street.

Drivers on the westbound I-30 frontage road should take a right at 11th Street to avoid the McGowan Street closure. Traffic should then take a left onto McMath Avenue to access the William H. Bowen School of Law at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock and Pulaski County Lane.

Earlier this month, state officials shifted traffic onto a newly constructed bridge spanning the Arkansas River. Crews are now demolishing the aging I-30 bridge, a process state officials expect to take around 10 months. Once the four-stage demolition is complete, state officials plan to construct a new bridge in place of the old bridge that will ultimately carry westbound I-30 traffic across the river.

State officials urged those traveling through the work zone to be cautious and expect slower traffic speeds.