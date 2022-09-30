mOleksandra Matviichuk, a Ukrainian activist, and her Center for Civil Liberties were awarded the Right Livelihood Award, known as the Alternative Nobel, "for building sustainable democratic institutions in Ukraine and modeling a path to international accountability for war crimes."

• Oleg Deripaska, a Russian billionaire, was charged in New York with conspiring to violate sanctions and plotting to ensure his child was born in the United States despite, a prosecutor noted, "his cozy ties with the Kremlin and his vast wealth acquired through ties to a corrupt regime."

• Steve Kunzweiler, district attorney of Tulsa County, Okla., said his family endured "one of the toughest days in our lives" and called for more state funding for mental illness programs after he was stabbed by his adult daughter, who was arrested and taken to a hospital.

• Jayne Jagot, a federal judge in Australia, will soon become just the seventh woman to serve on the country's high court, and she'll bring women into a 4-3 majority on the court for the first time.

• Holden Hoggatt, a Louisiana Republican trying to unseat Rep. Clay Higgins, a Republican known as the Cajun John Wayne, released a political ad mocking the three-term incumbent as a "fraud" who "we're ashamed of."

• Pedro Sanchez, prime minister of Spain, continues to test positive for covid-19, so he can't safely host a meeting of the nine leaders of Europe's Mediterranean countries, which caused their energy-crisis talks to be postponed.

• Michael Curry, presiding bishop of the Episcopal Church, tested positive for covid-19 and said he's "grateful for the scientific advances," but nevertheless "would appreciate your prayers for an uneventful and swift recovery."

• Porfirio Duarte-Herrera of Nicaragua, who escaped from a Nevada prison where he was serving a life sentence for a deadly 2007 explosion outside a Las Vegas Strip resort, in which he utilized a motion-activated bomb in a coffee cup atop a parked car, was nabbed after several days on the lam.

• Ralph Puglisi, former accounting manager for the University of South Florida, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for stealing $12.8 million by using credit cards for his own rent payments, home renovations, travel, chartered yachts and contributions to women on an interactive adult website.