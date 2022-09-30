It’s a wrap in Toronto

I couldn't say a final goodbye to TIFF 2022 without wanting to give some love to a few more worthy entries.

"Triangle of Sadness": Ruben ­Ostlund has what appears to be a direct pipeline into the psyche of his often wealthy and exceedingly vain characters. More than anything, it seems, money has the ability to help them hide their frail neediness and vanities from the outside world, a disguise the devilishly funny Swedish director delights in exposing in vibrant colors. This film, which won the Palme d'Or at Cannes back in May, might be his most acerbic takedown yet.

It's divided into three sections, the first of which focuses on the trials and tribulations of a pair of stunning models, Carl (Harris Dickinson), and Yaya (the late Charlbi Dean, who died of apparent septicemia on the eve of the fest), as they cavort around, and argue about money ("It's such a hard thing to talk about," Carl says, after an altercation at a fancy restaurant).

The second section finds the now-happy couple aboard a $250 million luxury yacht for a cruise -- paid for by her Instagram sponsors -- amid a throng of older, richer, and generally less happy other patrons. Even here, however, the icy grip of reality is close at hand: The ship is "led" by a boozed-up, Marxist-leaning captain (Woody Harrelson), who goes MIA for much of the proceedings, and then gets wildly drunk with a Russian fertilizer oligarch (Zlatko Buric), during the night of a pounding gale, that leaves many of the guests violently ill in a multi-orifice serenade of bodily secretions and despair -- and that's before the pirates show up.

The final act, which noticeably drags a bit after the whippet-fast first two thirds, finds the group of survivors washed up on a proverbial desert (tropical) island, desperate for someone to take command of their sorry state. They find an unlikely -- and ruthless -- leader in Abigail (Dolly De Leon), the former "head of toilets" on the ship, who creates a new hierarchy that ultimately leads us right back into similarly violent chaos. As is his usual manner, Ostlund mostly dispenses with subtlety in favor of a raucous sort of precision (the sounds of buzzing insects inform one scene, in another, the whining rub of a windshield wiper; one shot of a seriously sick wealthy woman sliding helplessly back and forth on the slick floor in her bathroom is hilarious in its abject cruelty), setting up his gilded pins for the inevitable bowling ball hurtling at them. One imagines it won the top prize at Cannes for its raw audacity as much as anything else.

"The Eternal Daughter": What are ghosts, but memories made manifest? Joanna Hogg's film, about a hopeful daughter, Julie (Tilda Swinton), taking her elderly mother, Rosalind (Swinton, again), to an ancient hotel that she used to go to as a child, seems filled with equal parts wistfulness and menace. Set deep in the dank woods, with gargoyles overlooking the topiary garden, we can feel Julie's anxieties about her mother surge like the ubiquitous fog that constantly swirls around the place.

Unsurprisingly, few, if any, other guests are to be found. In fact, the place seems nearly deserted but for a snippy young woman (Carly-Sophia Davies) at the front desk, and a kindly older gentleman (Joseph Mydell), who worked there along with his wife, until she passed away a couple of years before. The two women, mother and daughter, spend their time wandering around the dark hallways, or walking their (adorable) pooch, Louis, out on the grounds. At night, as the older woman sleeps, Julie flits about in bed, hearing every creak and moan of the empty rooms above them, and the howling wind whipping about the shutters.

There are other bad portents -- an elderly woman's visage, who peers out at Julie each time she approaches the front of the place; her mother seeming to slip farther and farther away from her, even as she tries to do everything she can to give her a wonderful experience for her birthday. But the memories her mum has of the place don't turn out to have been universally positive (she lost a pregnancy there, among other things), and as much as Julie is keen for her mother to bask in her love, there is something that remains ever elusive about her, something she can't seem to grab hold of, no matter how much of an effort she makes.

Hogg washes the film (shot in 35mm!) out in grays and flat tones, adding to the pervasive sense of apprehension, and the dialogue between mother and daughter -- consisting of shot/reverse shot sequencing and no two-shot cheats with the formidable actress facing herself directly -- becomes more and more elliptical and vague. There is, of course, a point to all this subterfuge and apprehension, having to do with memory, and the creation of art, among other things, but it's largely a film of mood and ambience, at which Hogg has proved to be almost eerily adept. Like some other films of its ilk -- you might be reminded of both "The Hound of the Baskervilles" and "Swimming Pool," among other things -- the ending comes at a point you might not have expected, but can still find surprisingly satisfying.

"Sanctuary": In a festival that has featured more than one failed play-to-film adaptation, including "The Whale," and "Roost," Zachary Wigon and his extraordinary cast and crew have crafted a two-person, one-location romantic zinger that feels perfectly designed for the screen. One key in such a production is to make each of the remaining elements as impeccable as possible.

The cinematography, from Ludovica Isidori, is gorgeous and inventive (the opening shot hangs upside down, crawling up the arm of its character until we reach their face) with a dynamically engaging style of storytelling; the script, from Micah Bloomberg, is sharp and salty as a broken pretzel rod; and the soundtrack, from composer Ariel Marx, ranging from atonal blurts, to driving low-end strings, connects all the disparate pieces perfectly.

The plot, such as it is, revolves around the relationship dynamics between Hal (Christopher Abbott), the young, newly made scion of his late father's hotel empire, and Rebecca (Margaret Qualley), his extremely high-end dominatrix, as they play what Hal believes to be their "final game," in which the pair perform a interdynamic sexual role-playing scenario, strictly following the script he devised before the proceedings.

On this particular night, however, as Hal is about to be accepted by the board to be the new CEO, he feels the need to discontinue their fruitful partnership, a notion with which Rebecca, quick as a slip, and smarter than a flurry of cat-o-nine tails, doesn't take kindly. What follows is a variation of one of their games, in which the power dynamic is completely upended back and forth, leaving the pair with a sense of each other that goes far beyond their usual sexual shenanigans. It might sound dull, yet another covid-era drama where you can feel every bit of the restraints put on it, but, instead it feels so organic, you completely forget the constraints of the production.

"The Menu": As if the uber-rich hadn't been put on blast enough with the aforementioned "Triangle of Sadness," director Mark Mylod socks it to them again with his film, about a wildly extravagant dining experience set in a restaurant on its own island, that proves to be the culminating work in one lauded chef's much-venerated culinary career.

As the patrons all gather on the pier, we meet all sorts of social Visigoths -- a washed-up former movie star (John Leguizamo); a trio of brash, young tech-tycoons (played by Rob Yang, Arturo Castro and Mark St. Cyr); a snooty food critic (Janet ­McTeer), and her toadie assistant (Paul Adelstein); a couple consisting of old-money blue-bloods (Reed Birney and Judith Light); and an obnoxiously fervent foodie (Nicholas Hoult), along with his hired female companion (Anya Taylor-Joy) -- all there to treat themselves to the audacious dining installation of the incomparable Chef Slowik (Ralph Fiennes).

Over the many, many odd courses (including a "breadless bread board," and a "taco night" installment that features tortillas laser-printed with painful memories from each of the guests), it slowly becomes clear that the Chef, and his assistant (Hong Chau), have prepared this extraordinary feast as a final act, with the intention of taking all the diners down with him as a final statement on the dining experience.

Fans of HBO's "Succession" might recognize the tableau (Mylod is a veteran director for the show), albeit several steps more ludicrous, in Seth Reiss and Will Tracy's scorning screenplay, but Mylod's film is even more no holds barred than the scorching TV series. As it becomes gradually clear to the patrons what is happening to them, at least one diner still entertains the aspirational possibilities -- a chance, after all, to have the last such dinner Chef Slowik will evidently ever perform is an elevated experience of such sanctified rarity, dying seems a small price to pay.