John Brown University in Siloam Springs dedicates new lounge for commuters

SILOAM SPRINGS -- John Brown University dedicated its new Schmieding Foundation Commuter Student Lounge on Sept. 22.

The lounge, designed for students who commute to and from campus everyday, has been on the university's agenda for years now, as the commuter population continues to grow.

The dedication ceremony was headlined by JBU's Coordinator of Student Success Rob Rostoni.

"I coordinate student success and commuter life, and it'll be interesting to tell you that a third of our students here are commuters," Rostoni said. "We have 405 commuters; that's the equivalent of two residence halls."

He continued, saying, "This lounge is a home base. We have over 45 students in this space everyday, maybe even more than that. It is well-used. It's just really been a blessing."

The new space was funded in part by the Schmieding Foundation.

"The Schmieding Foundation actually invests in caring, health and education surrounding our aging community in the region. As a result of that investment, they also invest in higher education, human services, health and faith organizations," Rostoni said.

Rostoni noted that the foundation has multiple investments at JBU beyond the commuter lounge.

"It's fitting that Mr. Schmieding's overarching thought was, 'Where there's home, there's hope.' I think that's a good sentiment for this place; that our commuters can have a sense of home and a sense of hope for their time here at JBU," Rostoni said.

Yamilet Lopez, an alumni who graduated in May with a biology degree, also spoke at the event. During her time at JBU, she served as the coordinator for commuter life.

"During our first year working together, Rob and I quickly realized that the lounge that we had at the time just wasn't meeting the needs of our students, so we jumped into action and started looking for a different space," Lopez said.

She continued, saying, "I really feel that this will not only have a positive impact on students academically, but also on the way they view themselves as a part of the JBU community."

Rostoni commented on the necessity of the space, saying, "To our commuters, this is sometimes the only sustainable way to be at JBU. The fact that we are coming alongside and supporting them in this way and helping them in their belonging is wonderful. This commuter lounge is working toward a larger commuter life initiative. We want to cultivate the commuter voice."

Rostoni and Lopez were joined in speaking by Maribel Santillan, the current coordinator for commuter life; Steve Beers, vice president of student development; and Jim Krall, vice president of university advancement.

John Brown University’s new commuter lounge, which was dedicated on Sept. 22, features new study spaces and amenities for commuter students. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Spencer Bailey)



John Brown University Vice President of Student Development Steve Beers prays over the new commuter lounge Sept. 22 during a dedication ceremony at the university in Siloam Springs. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Spencer Bailey)



Yamilet Lopez, a John Brown University alumni and the former coordinator for commuter life, gives a brief speech Sept. 22 during the dedication of the new Schmieding Foundation Commuter Student Lounge in Siloam Springs. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Spencer Bailey)

