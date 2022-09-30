Judge to be chair at utility regulator

Katie Anderson, a fourth-generation farmer from Scott, was named Thursday as incoming chair of the Arkansas Public Service Commission, the state's chief regulatory body governing key electric, natural gas, telephone and water utilities.

The appointment was announced by Gov. Asa Hutchinson ahead of today's previously announced departure of Chairman Ted Thomas, who submitted his resignation last month partly out of frustration over what he called listless efforts by energy providers to act on vital policy issues related to solar deployment and natural gas prices.

Anderson, an alumna of the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville and the university's law school, currently serves as an administrative law judge for the Arkansas Workers' Compensation Commission. Her first day to lead the PSC officially will be Sunday.

"Katie has proven to be a fair arbiter of important issues throughout her career," Hutchinson said in a statement announcing the appointment. "I'm confident she will bring a fair and balanced approach to matters before the Public Service Commission. She has served the state well as an Administrative Law Judge and her judicial temperament and sense of fairness make her a good fit in the Public Service Commission."

The governor noted in his announcement that Anderson will serve the remainder of Thomas's term, which expires in January 2027.

Before her role at the Workers' Compensation Commission, Anderson was law clerk for U.S. Magistrate Erin Wiedemann of the Western District of Arkansas. She also had similar roles serving U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Audrey Evans in Arkansas and Arkansas Court of Appeals Judge Karen Baker.

Anderson was senior manager of the state and local policy team for Walmart Stores Inc. from 2012-2015.

She also is vice president of I.F. Anderson Farms Inc. in Lonoke, a fourth-generation family bait fish farm in operation since 1949. I.F. Anderson was named the 2019 Farm Family of the Year by the Arkansas Farm Bureau.

"In this new capacity, I will continue to serve the people of Arkansas with the utmost level of integrity and professionalism," Anderson said in a statement Thursday.

Outgoing Chairman Thomas announced his departure from the commission, where he began serving in January 2015, with a blunt assessment that essentially accused utility providers of delaying progress on important energy issues.

Thomas said the sluggish efforts would lead to higher natural gas bills for Arkansans this winter. On Tuesday, Southwestern Electric Power Co. announced it would immediately pass along a fuel increase to all Arkansas customers, including homeowners who will pay an average of $12.05 more a month through March.

"I am frustrated by the impact that high natural gas prices are having on both electric and natural gas bills," Thomas said in discussing his resignation. "It is going to be bad this winter when the first bills come out after the home heating season begins."

As chairman, Thomas was recognized by the Arkansas Advanced Energy Association and solar advocates for his push to advance alternative energy in the state. In resigning, Thomas cited his focus on freeing Arkansans from the grip of traditional utility providers. That effort, he said, was an attempt to "mitigate the risk posed by high natural gas prices."