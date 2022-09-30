Just a sleight of hand

I read with interest the study that legalizing pot for "recreational" purposes would generate some $2.6 billion into the economy over five years, and $400 million-plus in state taxes, which might or might not cover the added cost of health, welfare and law enforcement.

The scam here by the proponents of the initiative is a con-man sleight of hand as they promote legalizing cannabis for "recreation," treating it like it was a new automobile plant or something constructive.

There will be no new $2.6 billion appearing in the economy to buy the dope, but rather it will be shifted from elsewhere in the economy, from retail, from dining out, from grocery stores, from family food budgets and from rent payments. I believe this is the biggest lie of all told by the slick con men running the legalization campaign for their own profit. Just vote no.

RAY HANLEY

Little Rock

Lest we lose republic

I don't want to belong to the generation that lost the American republic, but I believe two events this year have made it possible.

A preliminary Supreme Court decision was divulged because it did not go the way someone thought it should, resulting in cries of "throw them out, pack the court." Though the subject of the decision was morally and legally important, it is the attempted intimidation of the court that should concern us. Supreme Court justices cannot be allowed to be threatened. They decide their cases based upon law, not public opinion.

Then the FBI added to the assault on the court by raiding the home of a former U.S. president. A dictator's tactics against political opponents are brought to mind. Regardless of one's personal feelings about the former president, this is the United States of America! We don't do things like that, do we? We have the Fourth Amendment and the Constitution it amended.

Now is a good time to recall the words of John Adams, "Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other." We will keep our republic if we abide by our Constitution and act in a way so as to deserve it. God, we implore you, help us again, and help the press to report all the facts, not just selected ones.

MICHAEL BISHOP

Siloam Springs

Of puerile ineptitude

If the political ads of Sarah Huckabee Sanders--infantile, petulant and pointless--are any indication of her performance as governor, then Katie, bar the boor! Should she be elected, I believe the good people of Arkansas are in for a dose of puerile ineptitude and juvenile tantrums at anyone and anything that gets in her way.

"Sarah knows best" will be her primary agenda, regardless of any facts, logical opposition or will of the people. Just look at her resume: empty of anything meaningful regarding real politics or political office.

JERRY ROBERTSON

Van Buren

For better air quality

Each summer, Metroplan urges central Arkansas residents to make small lifestyle changes during the summer months to reduce ground-level ozone through its Ozone Action Days initiative. And each year, we make mental notes to fill up our gas tanks in the evening, bike or walk to work, and carpool or use public transit. Rock Region METRO is excited to make the latter easier.

When we share our rides, we are all helping mitigate carbon emissions and reduce ground-level ozone, making our collective air quality better. METRO contributes to this cause in a variety of ways, including engaging in optimal fleet management and harnessing technology to bring more efficiency to operations.

Since 2014, METRO has worked on a plan to transition from diesel-fueled buses to lower-emission vehicles such as compressed natural gas-powered buses and, in the near future, zero-emission battery-electric buses (BEBs). To date, METRO has 39 CNG buses and only seven remaining diesel buses in its fleet, with five new BEBs slated for delivery in spring 2023.

Not only is METRO working to ensure its transit vehicles are powered by cleaner fuels, but it is also using technology to deliver more efficient service. The METRO Connect microtransit service the agency first piloted in 2019 has now grown into seven zones and will soon expand to Conway, providing on-demand, shared-ride, affordable public transit service in areas of low or emerging transit demand where it may not make sense to operate a large mass transit vehicle.

As technology continues to transform the transit industry, METRO's investments and innovation make it easier than ever for residents to choose to share their rides and mitigate climate change.

Please join our charge to drive change, reduce emissions and help us all breathe easier!

NICOLE HART

North Little Rock

Nicole Hart is the chairwoman of Rock Region METRO Board of Directors. She currently serves as managing partner of Hartworks Strategies LLC.

She's right for the job

To Mayor Frank Scott, City Manager Bruce Moore, and Little Rock City Directors re the next chief of police nomination: Overwhelmingly excellent! State Capitol Police Chief Alice Fulk. Period.

LOUIS BURNETT

Little Rock