Little Rock Parkview runs by De Queen

Following three straight games decided by two scores or less, Little Rock Parkview Coach Brad Bolding was happy to have a change Thursday night at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

His team defeated De Queen 42-0, thanks to three running backs finding the end zone.

"We've been on a gauntlet for the last three weeks," he said. "Anytime you can keep your fresh legs and carry that into the following week, that's always going to be good."

Junior Jaden Ashford finished with 132 yards, 18 carries and 2 touchdowns to lead the Patriots.

Parkview (3-2, 2-0 5A-South) wasted little time getting its offense moving Thursday night. The Patriots' first drive went five plays for 53 yards, ending with a 3-yard touchdown run by running back Darien Bennett to make the score 7-0. The senior ended the night with 43 yards.

De Queen (0-5, 0-2) started near midfield following an unsuccessful onside kick attempt, but a three-and-out handed the ball back to Parkview.

The Patriots put together a nearly-identical drive to their first, driving 55 yards on five plays. Bennett scored his second touchdown on an 18-yard run and make it 14-0.

Parkview began its next drive at the De Queen 31 following a short punt. The drive lasted four plays and was ended with a touchdown run by Ashford to make it 20-0.

De Queen wasn't able to secure a first down throughout the game, routinely providing Parkview with short fields with which to work.

Because of that, De Queen's closest tip to the end zone came when Johnathan Bahena intercepted Parkview backup quarterback Chase Forte. He was tackled inside the opposing 20-yard line, but De Queen then lost a fumble.

Parkview's next drive lasted all of one play as quarterback Eric McGehee found Omarion Robinson behind the defense for a 45-yard touchdown to make it 27-0.

Before the season, Bolding said he was unsure id his starting quarterback would be McGehee or Forte, a sophomore. But Thursday night he said he's been impressed with how McGehee has played through five games.

"I think Eric's done a great job," he said. "He's picked up on the offense pretty good, and he's getting better each week throwing the ball."

The score was 29-0 to end the first quarter following a fumble by De Queen quarterback Cole Binkley that rolled out his own end zone.

Having gone 1-2 in their past three games, Bolding said he wanted a step up in play from his team Thursday. The Patriots' fast start was just what he asked for.

"We really challenged our players all week, you know, that 'Hey, we want to hit this certain amount,' " he said. "And it's not about who we're playing. It's always going be about how we play. And the kids really bought into it. I thought we came out and were hitting on all cylinders."

Parkview sophomore running back Cameron Settles' 40-yard touchdown run made it 35-0.

"I've got three really good backs," Bolding said. "One's a senior, one's a junior and one's a sophomore and can all run the football. They are all exceptional athletes."

Parkview's longest drive of the game brought its final score. A nine-play, 80-yard drive that ended with a 2-yard touchdown run by Ashford.