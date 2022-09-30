LIVE! A Music Calendar featuring Pat Green at George’s

Pat Green brings his "Texas sound" to the Ozarks at 9 p.m. Saturday at George's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville. Tickets are sold out. Green says his 15 top 40 hits are popular everywhere. "It's been exposed to a lot of folks," he said. "And there are certainly a lot of displaced Texans in Northwest Arkansas."

The Texan has played George's many times. "It's where I like to be," he said. His latest work, "Miles and Miles of You," is his first album in five years. Singles featured will include "Build You a Bar" and "If It Doesn't Have a Honky Tonk." Happy hour with the Cate Brothers starts at 6 p.m. today ($10), followed by Boom Kinetic at 9:30 p.m. ($15) at George's Majestic Lounge.

ELSEWHERE

• Kayln Fay performs at 6:30 p.m. today ($12 adult with one free child ticket) for the Music on the Mountain Series at Mount Sequoyah, 150 Skyline Drive in Fayetteville. mountsequoyah.org/event-directory

• Buddy Shute & the Motivators play from 8 p.m. to midnight today at Rowdy Beaver Den, 47 Spring St., Eureka Springs. buddyshute.com.

• Rocky Horror Pickin Show starts at 8 p.m. today at Hero's, 1002 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith. facebook.com/DiveInHeros.

• Koe Wetzel, Aaron Lewis and Kolby Cooper perform at 7 p.m. today ($40 and up); The Chicks and Patty Griffin play at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday ($39 and up) at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road in Rogers. waltonartscenter.org/AMP.

• Jenna & the Soul Shakers play at 7 p.m. Saturday at Bike Rack Brewing, 801 S.E. Eighth St., Bentonville.

• Flipoff Pirates play at 8 p.m. Saturday at Kingfish, 262 N. School Ave., Fayetteville.

• Woven plays at 1 p.m. Sunday at Terra Studios, 12103 Hazel Valley Road, Durham.

• Casi Joy plays at 4 p.m. Sunday (free) for Courtyard Sessions at The Momentary, 507 S.E. E St. in Bentonville.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Monica Hooper, music editor, at mhooper@nwaonline.com.