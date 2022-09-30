• Bruce Springsteen takes on the Four Tops, the Temptations, the Supremes, Jimmy Ruffin and other soul legends in an album of cover songs due out next month. The disc "Only the Strong Survive" is named for the Jerry Butler song, one of the 16 covers to be released Nov. 11. "I wanted to make an album where I just sang," Springsteen said. "And what better music to work with than the great American songbook of the Sixties and Seventies? I've taken my inspiration from Levi Stubbs, David Ruffin, Jimmy Ruffin, the Iceman Jerry Butler, Diana Ross, Dobie Gray and Scott Walker, among many others." Those who've seen Springsteen perform live know that he'll frequently pull out some soul covers. The disc arrives three months before the beginning of a new tour with the E Street Band. Among the songs he tackles are the Commodores' "Nightshift," The Walker Brothers' "The Sun Ain't Gonna Shine Anymore" and the Four Tops' "When She Was My Girl." Also featured are "I Wish It Would Rain" by The Temptations and "Someday We'll Be Together" by Diana Ross and The Supremes. Soul legend Sam Moore sings on two of the cuts.

• The husband of U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., has filed for divorce, stating his marriage is "irretrievably broken." According to the divorce petition filed Wednesday in the Georgia Superior Court of Floyd County, the couple had already separated. Perry Greene, who married Marjorie Taylor in 1995 while they were at the University of Georgia, asks for an equitable division of assets and debt, and that all future filings in the case be sealed -- "because the parties' significant privacy interest in sealing the records outweighs the public's minuscule interest in access to said records," the motion says. The lawmaker, one of former President Donald Trump's top allies, has often stressed her traditional values and angered many for her far-right political leanings. "Marriage is a wonderful thing and I'm a firm believer in it," she told Fox News. "Our society is formed by a husband and wife creating a family to nurture and protect. Together, Perry and I formed our family and raised three great kids. He gave me the best job title you can ever earn: Mom." She added, "I'll always be grateful for how great of a dad he is to our children." Perry Greene said his wife had been an "amazing" mother and friend. "Our family is our most important thing we have done," he said. "As we go on different paths we will continue to focus on our 3 incredible kids and their future endeavors and our friendship."