Food bank in state

gets rice donation

Arkansas rice producers have donated 214,900 pounds of rice to the Arkansas Food Bank to provide more than 1.6 million servings to feed families and seniors in need.

Donations of rice came in from seven rice mills across the state, in an annual donation to recognize National Rice Month.

Arkansas River Rice in Pine Bluff, Farmers Granary Inc. in McCrory, Producers Rice Mill in Stuttgart, Ralston Family Farms in Atkins, Riceland Foods Inc. in Stuttgart, Specialty Rice Inc. in Brinkley and Windmill Rice Co. in Jonesboro contributed rice to the food bank.

In Arkansas, 25% of children may not have enough to eat and one in five people may be struggling to access nutritious food, according to the Arkansas Food Bank.

"Arkansas rice farmers grow over 50% of the nation's total crop and will produce rice on approximately 1.1 million acres this year in over 40 counties," Arkansas Rice Executive Director Kelly Robbins said in a news release. "Our growers try to be good stewards by giving a portion of their crop to hunger relief efforts."

-- Cristina LaRue

SWEPCO requests

renewable energy

Southwestern Electric Power Co. announced Thursday it is seeking proposals to provide renewable energy.

SWEPCO is asking for bids for the purchase of wind resources of up to 1,900 megawatts and solar resources up to 500 megawatts. Wind resources must be a minimum of 100 megawatts and solar resources must be a minimum of 50 megawatts. All projects must interconnect to the Southwest Power Pool and be located in Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas or Missouri.

Proposals are due Nov. 17.

Wind resources provide 21% of SWEPCO's generation mix. In March, the final and largest wind facility of the North Central Energy Facilities began generating electricity for Arkansas customers.

SWEPCO also announced plans this year to add 1,071 megawatts of wind and solar energy through the combination of owned assets and a purchased power agreement. The projects are scheduled to begin commercial operation by 2025.

-- Andrew Moreau

State index finishes

down 12.26 for day

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 726.07, down 12.26.

"Equities resumed their march lower as the utilities and consumer discretionary sectors underperformed following hawkish comments from St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard that the Fed is 'determined to get to the right level of the policy rate in order to put meaningful downward pressure on inflation here,'" said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.