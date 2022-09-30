Sections
Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:01 a.m.

Arrests

Fayetteville

• Franky Holland, 61, of 79 Grandview in Fayetteville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault. Holland was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.

Springdale

• Moises Zambrano-Morales, 19, of 1305 Crutcher St. in Springdale, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Zambrano-Morales was released Wednesday from the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.

• Armando Rodriguez, 22, of 305 W. Allen Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Rodriguez was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.

• Marco Coc, 35, of Fayetteville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with rape. Coc was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.

