N.Y. pot shops vie for dispenser license

ALBANY, N.Y. — More than 900 would-be pot shop operators have applied for a chance to open New York state’s first legal dispensaries for recreational marijuana, regulators said Wednesday.

The state has said it plans to issue about 150 licenses in this first round, which was open only to people with past pot convictions or their relatives. Some 903 applications came in before the deadline passed Monday, the state Office of Cannabis Management tweeted.

There’s no exact date yet for sales to begin in New York, which is expected to become one of the country’s biggest legal cannabis markets.

Officials aim to ensure it creates opportunities for people who were most affected by pot policing, which resulted in disproportionate arrests of Black and Hispanic people.

“We look forward to building the nation’s most equitable and diverse cannabis market,” the cannabis office tweeted Wednesday.



