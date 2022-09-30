OPINION | DEAR ABBY: Woman hid her cheating while cheating boyfriend was jailed

Dear Abby: My boyfriend and I have been involved for five years. He was sentenced to prison for 3 1/2 years. Before he left, we had a rocky relationship. He cheated on me with multiple women, some of whom he continued on with during his prison sentence. I was pregnant when he went away, so I am now raising our child alone.

Fast-forward to the present: He and I are doing well. I see major changes, and we truly believe we can make it work when he’s released at the end of next year. But I have done some things that are eating away at me. I’ve had numerous relations while he has been away, letting him think I’m this perfect stay-at-home fiancee and mother.

None of my affairs have been serious, but if he finds out, it would be the end of us. I’m scared and confused. I love him and truly want to spend eternity with him. — Imperfect, Too, In Florida

Dear Imperfect: Tell your boyfriend the truth. While you’re at it, tell him you didn’t reveal it before because you weren’t proud of it and didn’t want to worry him while he was locked up. You have no other option because someone who knows you may let it slip, which would be worse than his hearing from you.

From your description, your baby’s dad is no angel — and he should not expect you to be one, either. Your telling him will not be the “end of you.” You are the mother of his child, and he is legally obligated to support that child until he or she is 18.

P.S. Because you have been sexually active with multiple partners, you should both be checked for STDs.

Dear Abby: I would like to address the parents who have abandoned an LGBTQ child:

I have met your children through my transgender son, and I’m happy to report they are doing fine. They are the nicest, most caring people I know. Instead of being bitter and angry about your rejection, they are welcoming of everyone they meet.

I marvel at their dedication to love. They have taught me by example that unconditional love is the foundation of the LGBTQ fellowship. It reminds me of a man born in Bethlehem, who taught unconditional love of all people.

Sadly, it seems His message has been diluted, distorted and rewritten. If He were around today, I believe He would really like your child.

So, in closing, let me congratulate you for raising a wonderful, loving child who is filled with joy and generosity. And remember: It’s never too late to learn to love. — Proud Dad Of A Wonderful Son

Dear Proud Dad: Your letter carries a strong message. We are all God’s children. I hope your letter will open hearts, but if it doesn’t, take comfort that many LGBTQ kids rejected by their parents have built chosen families — with people like you.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at P.O. Box 69440,Los Angeles, CA 90069 or visit

www.DearAbby.com