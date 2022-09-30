100 years ago

Sept. 30, 1922

WALNUT RIDGE -- A well known lawyer from Sharp county attending Chancery Court at Powhatan yesterday, walked up to a stranger and confided that he was very thirsty and, being unfamiliar with "the ropes," would appreciate it if the stranger could give him information as to where good "white mule" could be found. The stranger admitted politely that he had no such data and expressed his regret at his inability to be of service. The lawyer then introduced himself, and the stranger said he was John O. Long, sheriff. The lawyer then said: "Well, I didn't intend to embarrass you, and I didn't suppose you were an officer, but a stranger has to ask questions to find out about local conditions." The sheriff says the lawyer transacted his business and left town, still thirsty.

50 years ago

Sept. 30, 1972

HOT SPRINGS -- The operator and a waitress at the Whispering Winds tavern at Hot Springs have been charged with keeping a gambling house in indictments returned by the Garland County Grand Jury. Authorities Thursday disclosed the indictments against Harry Roberts and Clara Gobert. They were released on $5,000 bond.

25 years ago

Sept. 30, 1997

• A lawyer contacted by FBI agents investigating bomb scares at two Little Rock abortion clinics remained mum publicly Monday about his actions last week. J. Fred Hart spoke briefly to a reporter outside his home Monday evening but would only say that his opposition to abortion is well known. ... Employees at Little Rock Family Planning Services and the Women's Community Health Center called police Thursday after arriving at work to find yellow Ryder rental trucks parked outside the clinics. Police evacuated nearby buildings after a bomb-sniffing dog detected possible explosives inside the trucks. No explosives were found. The trucks resembled the yellow Ryder rental truck used in the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing that killed 168 people. Charles V. Suphan, Hart's law partner, said Friday that Little Rock police and the FBI wanted to talk to Hart because the trucks had been rented in Hart's name. ... A federal law called the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) prohibits the use of "force or the threat of force" to "interfere" with or "intimidate" anyone seeking reproductive health services. ... The trucks appeared to partially block driveways to the clinics, but the doors remained unobstructed. Little Rock police have said they don't know whether any state laws were broken.

10 years ago

Sept. 30, 2012

• It's interesting to note where former prisoner Damien Echols has chosen to settle following his 2011 release. Echols, Jessie Misskelley Jr. and Jason Baldwin were convicted as teens for the 1993 murders of three 8-year-old West Memphis boys, Stevie Branch, Christopher Byers and Michael Moore. During the 1994 trial, the prosecution asserted that the younger boys were killed as part of a satanic ritual. After 18 years behind bars, Echols, Misskelley and Baldwin were released in a rare deal in which they entered guilty pleas but maintained their innocence. So what city have Echols and wife Lorri Davis recently decided to call home? Salem, Mass., according to a recent New York Times feature on Echols. ... Echols describes Salem as "the only place on earth where I'm in the majority."