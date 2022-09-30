Razorbacks set schedule

FAYETTEVILLE -- Last season, the University of Arkansas and South Dakota State men's basketball teams were together in Buffalo, N.Y., for the NCAA Tournament.

This season, the Razorbacks and Jackrabbits will face each other at Walton Arena.

In Arkansas' only game which hadn't been previously reported, South Dakota State will play the Razorbacks at Walton Arena on Nov. 16, according to Thursday's announcement of the full regular-season schedule.

The Jackrabbits return three starters and six of their top nine scorers from last season's team that finished 30-5 and won the Summit League title with an 18-0 record.

South Dakota State lost to Providence 66-57 in a first-round NCAA game in Buffalo, where the Razorbacks beat Vermont 75-71 and New Mexico State 53-48 to advance to the West Regional semifinals.

Arkansas will again go old-school when the Razorbacks play their Red-White game on Oct. 16 at Barnhill Arena. A tipoff time for the Sunday intrasquad scrimmage hasn't been announced.

It will be the third time in Eric Musselman's four seasons as the Razorbacks' coach they will be holding the Red-White game in Barnhill Arena, where Arkansas played its home games from the 1954-55 through 1992-93 seasons before Walton Arena opened.

The Razorbacks' second exhibition game this season, which figures to be against an NCAA Division II team at Walton Arena, has yet to be determined.

Arkansas' exhibition game at Texas on Oct. 29 was announced earlier this week.

The Razorbacks open the season Nov. 7 against North Dakota State at Walton Arena. Their SEC opener is at LSU on Dec. 28 with the conference home opener against Missouri on Jan. 4.