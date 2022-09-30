RICK ON THE ROAD: Fayetteville proves championship mettle with recent success on the football field

FAYETTEVILLE -- "Purple Reign" is one of the signs at Harmon Stadium that promotes the success of the Fayetteville Bulldogs, who began fielding teams in the early 1900s.

But Fayetteville didn't reign over much of anything on the football field until the Bulldogs captured their first state championship in 2007. Even then, the road to Little Rock was unexpected after Fayetteville finished fourth in the 7A-West Conference. But Fayetteville got on a roll and won the state championship by defeating Springdale Har-Ber 28-7 in the final at War Memorial Stadium. The win came four weeks after Fayetteville lost 42-41 in overtime to Har-Ber to end conference play.

Even more surprising, Fayetteville had to alter its game plan against the Wildcats after quarterback Blake McDonald, who had thrown for nearly 4,000 yards and 34 touchdowns that year, sprained his ankle early in the game. The Bulldogs then bullied the Wildcats with all-state left tackle Colby Berna and his teammates on the offensive line paving the way for fullback Cody Hammer, who ran for 205 yards and two touchdowns on 34 carries.

Hammer time, as it were.

"A guy from Har-Ber, who I went to Arkansas with, said afterward the worst thing we could have done was hurt your quarterback," said Berna, who signed with the Razorbacks after high school but was forced to give up football because of a serious shoulder injury. "We passed the ball it seemed about 60 times a game but, after Blake hurt his ankle, we lined up and it was outside zone to the left about 15 times in a row. Then we'd run one to the right, hit them in the mouth and wouldn't stop."

That first victory spurred a string of successes for Fayetteville, which also won state championships in 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2016. Fayetteville won the 2011 championship in overtime when tight end Tyler Tuck purposely fell down then got up and caught a 2-point conversion pass from Austin Allen to beat Bentonville 29-28.

The "Bozo" play, it was called.

"To me, it was on our shoulders," then-Fayetteville coach Daryl Patton said after guiding the Bulldogs to their second state championship. "One play win, one play lose."

Patton led Fayetteville to two more championships in 2012 and 2015 before Bill Blankenship took over and won a state championship in 2016 during his own year as the Bulldogs coach. Fayetteville reached the state finals last season before dropping a close 42-38 decision to Bryant, which claimed its fourth consecutive state championship in Arkansas' largest classification.

Had circumstances been different, Fayetteville's long wait to return home with a state championship could've come much sooner than in 2007. Little Rock Central shared a No. 1 national ranking in 1957 with Portland (Ore.) Jefferson after the Tigers went 12-0 while outscoring their opponents 444-64. But Little Rock Central wasn't the only undefeated, untied team in Arkansas that season.

Fayetteville finished 10-0 and posted five shutouts while outscoring its opponents 269-33. Although the teams played in different classifications during an era when there were no playoffs in Arkansas, Hoover Evans, a Fayetteville standout who lettered with the Razorbacks from 1960-62, said the Bulldogs would've loved a match to see how they measured up against the Tigers.

But the fact remains, 65 years later, 12-0 Little Rock Central versus 10-0 Fayetteville remains the "Game that never was."

"We probably would've lost against them, but it wouldn't have been a runaway," Evans said during an interview with me in 2019. "From what I saw from those guys who came to the university, there were some good players but some didn't make it. We had seven or eight guys off our [Fayetteville] team that got scholarships, too, for college."

Fayetteville is widely known for the Razorbacks and the University of Arkansas, where the enrollment surpassed 30,000 students for the first time this fall. Young and old can enjoy many attractions the city has to offer like a night out on Dickson Street, strolling the downtown square during the holidays to view the Lights of the Ozarks, listening to music on a blanket at Gulley Park or watching the sunrise each morning from Mount Sequoyah.

"With Fayetteville, you have everything from the big-city feel to the country feel in a matter of a 10-minute drive," said Berna, who works in his family's funeral business and stays involved in sports by officiating football and basketball games. "There's every opportunity for anyone here to do what they want to do. It's a great town to grow up in and, for me, to raise my kids in."

Construction is ongoing for a three-story Student Wellness and Academic Center that will replace the football fieldhouse at the south end of Harmon Field and the concession and restroom facilities. The center will serve as the focal point of the complex, said Steve Janski, district director of athletics.

"It's just really awesome that this district had the vision to do something like this," Janski said. "With the bond refinance and the community support we have, we're really going to be able to provide something to students that is very, very special."

ANDY SHUPE Northwest Arkansas Times Fayetteville senior quarterback Blake McDonald, left, and senior receiver Weston Harbaugh celebrate the Dogs' 28-7 win over Har-Ber Saturday in War Memorial Stadium.



Construction is shown, Monday, September 22, 2022 at Harmon Field at Fayetteville High School in Fayetteville. Visit nwaonline.com/220930Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)



A view of downtown Fayetteville is shown, Monday, September 22, 2022 from Mount Sequoyah in Fayetteville. Visit nwaonline.com/220930Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)



Rogers Mountaineers Sophomore Nesto Gonzalez (55) and Junior Bennet Tiner (96) lead their team out onto the field the Farmington vs. Rogers football game, September 9, 2022, at Whitey Smith Stadium, Rogers, Arkansas (Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette/Brent Soule)



Fayetteville Bulldogs Junior Drake Lindsey (5) passes down field during the Bentoville West vs. Fayetteville football game, September 23, 2022, at Harmon Stadium, Fayetteville, Arkansas (Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette/Brent Soule)



Reagan Birchfield, running back for Alma, watches from the sideline on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at a football camp at Smith-Robinson Stadium in Greenwood. Visit nwaonline.com/220605Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

