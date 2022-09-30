Riley, Gordon share Sanderson lead

JACKSON, Miss. — Davis Riley got off to a hot start and kept bogeys off his card to the end for a 6-under 66 and a share of the lead Thursday with Will Gordon in the Sanderson Farms Championship, the PGA Tour event he considers his fifth major.

Riley grew up about 90 miles away in Hattiesburg and can remember playing the Country Club of Jackson when he was so young he was hitting fairway metals into the par 4s.

He is coming off a strong rookie season, narrowly missing out on the Tour Championship, and would appear to be off to a solid start. Riley wonders if being so open about his affection for the PGA Tour’s lone Mississippi stop has created too big of a burden.

It wasn’t an issue Thursday. He saved par with an 8-foot putt on his first hole, handled the par 5s on the front nine and threw in a pair of 12-foot birdie putts.

“I have so many friends and family here. I want to perform. It just would be a really, really special tournament to win,” Riley said. “I just have to take it day-by-day and treat it like every other tournament. It’s easy to put that added pressure on yourself, but I just think that hinders you from playing your best golf.

“I’m going to take it day-by-day and continue the stress-free golf that I played today.” On the closing hole, Riley hit a cut from the rough to navigate a tree and came up just short of the green. He pitched to 6 feet and finished off a bogey-free round.

Defending champion Sam Burns opened with a 70 one week after he was part of the U.S. team that won the Presidents Cup.

Gordon did most of his work late in the round. He two-putted for birdie from 20 feet on the par-5 14th, drove to the edge of the reachable par-4 15th for an easy up-and-down and made birdie on the 17th from about 12 feet.

Former University of Arkansas golfer Taylor Moore is tied for 43rd with a 1-under 71. David Lingmerth (Razorbacks) and Andrew Landry (Razorbacks) are at even par 72. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) turned in a 1-over 73. Nico Echavarria (Razorbacks) struggled with a 6-over 78.