Russians applaud annexing 4 regions





The Kremlin announced that it would hold a ceremony today to begin absorbing four Ukrainian territories, pressing ahead with a widely condemned annexation effort even as Ukrainian forces gain ground in some of those areas.

President Vladimir Putin will deliver a "voluminous" speech, his spokesperson said Thursday, seeking to ignore his military's struggles in Ukraine, rising domestic dissent and worldwide denunciations of referendums in the occupied regions, where some were made to vote at gunpoint.

Even though Russia has failed to fully control the four territories it seeks to annex despite months of bloody fighting, the Kremlin was preparing a show designed to present a sheen of legitimacy to its illegal takeover. Authorities in Moscow put up billboards and a giant video screen in Red Square and announced road closures for today. State media described it as preparations for a rally and concert "in support of the outcome of the referendums."

The annexation move has been greeted with international condemnation, and Ukraine has essentially ignored the Kremlin's plans. Russian officials have spoken of defending their claims to the annexed territory by any means, a hint at the potential use of nuclear weapons.

Senior U.S. officials say they do not believe Putin is poised to use nuclear weapons now, given the response it would draw from the West as well as from Moscow's allies such as China and India.

Putin did not mention his annexation plans in a brief television appearance Thursday, but he did seek to portray himself as being on the right side of history, asserting "the formation of a more just world order is taking place."

"Unipolar hegemony is inexorably collapsing," Putin said. "This is an objective reality that the West categorically refuses to accept."

In a speech late Wednesday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine reiterated his denunciation of the votes and said he was working with foreign leaders to coordinate a strong international response.

"Our key task now is to coordinate actions with partners in response to sham referendums organized by Russia and all related threats," Zelenskyy said.

The billboards proclaimed, "Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson -- Russia!" naming the regions in southern and eastern Ukraine where Russian proxy officials staged votes in the past week.

All four regions are partially occupied by Russian troops, and the referendums purported to return big majorities in favor of joining Russia.

Governments around the world say the votes lacked democratic legitimacy, given Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, the coercion of voters, the absence of independent observers and the flight of many civilians from the areas because of fighting. In addition, the government in Kyiv told its citizens not to participate.

The sequence of choreographed steps for a region to join the Russian Federation is laid out in the country's constitution and is expected to be followed in the coming days. That follows the pattern of a similar vote in Crimea, a region of southern Ukraine that was annexed by Russia in 2014.

After the announcements of the purported results, Russian proxy officials in the four occupied areas appealed on Wednesday to join Russia.

In part of a carefully orchestrated process, the Russian proxy leaders in the territories were also expected to sign agreements with Moscow on Friday. The constitutional court, which is seen as a rubber stamp for the Kremlin, would then approve the agreements, and they would be ratified by both chambers of Russia's parliament.

At the same time, the Kremlin would introduce a draft law on the admission of the territories into Russia, which would be approved by the lower house of parliament, the State Duma. Once Russia's Federation Council passes the bill, it would be signed into law by Putin.

The Duma's speaker, Vyacheslav Volodin, announced Wednesday that the Duma should hold its accession sessions to approve the annexation next Monday and Tuesday.

RESISTANCE URGED

In an apparent response to Russia's plans, Zelenskyy called an emergency meeting for today of his National Security and Defense Council.

Zelenskyy also sought to capitalize on anti-war sentiment in Russia by issuing a special video directed at Russia's ethnic minorities, especially those in Dagestan, one of the country's poorer regions in the North Caucasus.

"You do not have to die in Ukraine," he said, wearing a black hoodie that read in English "I'm Ukrainian," and standing in front of a plaque in Kyiv memorializing what he called a Dagestani hero. He called on the ethnic minorities to resist mobilization.

The U.S. and its allies have promised to adopt even more sanctions than they've already levied against Russia and to offer millions of dollars in extra support for Ukraine as the Kremlin duplicates the annexation playbook it followed when it incorporated Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula in 2014.

Putin early today issued decrees recognizing the independence of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, steps he had taken in February regarding Luhansk and Donetsk and earlier for Crimea.

Ukraine has repeated its vows to recapture the four regions, as well as Crimea. For its part, Russia pledges to defend all its territory -- including newly annexed regions -- by all available means, including nuclear weapons.

Adding to the Kremlin's woes are Ukraine's success in recapturing some of the very land Russia is annexing and problems with the mobilization that Putin acknowledged Thursday.

Ukraine's Western supporters have described the stage-managed referendums on whether to live under Russian rule as a bald-faced land grab based on lies.

In unusually strong language, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters Thursday in New York that Russia's annexation would violate the U.N. Charter and has "no legal value." He described the move as "a dangerous escalation" and said it "must not be accepted."

As a veto-wielding permanent member of the U.N. Security Council, Russia bears "a particular responsibility" to respect the U.N. Charter, the secretary-general said.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Guterres conveyed the message to Russia's U.N. ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, on Wednesday.

The European Union also objected strongly.

"It's absolutely unacceptable," said Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky, whose country holds the European Union presidency. "We reject such one-sided annexation based on a fully falsified process with no legitimacy."

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Russia's moves were "the opposite of peace."

"As long as this Russian diktat prevails in the occupied territories of Ukraine, no citizen is safe. No citizen is free," he said.

In what would be a major blow to Moscow's war effort, the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War said Ukrainian forces may soon encircle Lyman, 100 miles southeast of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city.

"The collapse of the Lyman pocket will likely be highly consequential to the Russian grouping" in the northern Donetsk and western Luhansk regions," the institute said, citing Russian reports.

Information for this article was contributed by Matthew Mpoke Bigg of The New York Times and by Jon Gambrell, Adam Schreck, Andrew Katell and Edith M. Lederer of The Associated Press.









