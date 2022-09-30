Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Public Notices Core Values Sports Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas iPad
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Rutherford honored as Benton County Administration Building dedicated in his honor

Benton County building named for former official by Tracy Neal | Today at 1:05 a.m.
Heather Rutherford looks at a plaque honoring her late husband, former Benton County Judge Bruce Rutherford, on Thursday in the lobby of the County Administration Building in Bentonville. Benton County justices of the peace last month approved a resolution 15-0 to dedicate the Benton County Administration Building in honor of the former county judge. Visit nwaonline.com/220930Daily/ for today’s photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

BENTONVILLE -- Former Benton County Judge Bruce Rutherford was honored Thursday when the county's Administration Building was dedicated in his honor.

Rutherford died in 2017.

Heather Rutherford unveiled the plaque honoring her late husband. The plaque is on a wall in the building's lobby.

"On behalf of the Bruce Rutherford family and loved ones, I would like to sincerely thank everyone who has had a part in making this dedication possible," she said.

Heather Rutherford said her husband had a passion for serving the residents of Benton County.

"It was with great pride and joy that Bruce was able to contract this building without having to raise taxes on the citizens of Benton County," she said. "This building stands as one of Bruce's greatest achievements."

Bruce Rutherford served as county judge from 1989 to 1996, and he also worked as an investigator for the Benton County Prosecuting Attorney's Office from 2007 to 2017. He worked as Benton County sheriff's deputy from 1982 to 1988. He also was a Siloam Springs police officer.

Benton County Judge Barry Moehring said it's fitting that the building is dedicated in Rutherford's honor since he was the driving force behind the construction. Rutherford was able to have the building constructed without raising taxes, Moehring said.

David Clinger, a retired Benton County Circuit Judge, said he was thrilled at the building dedication and plaque honoring his friend. He said it's a fitting way to honor and recognize Rutherford's achievements for the county.

"He would be so honored to have a dedication to cover his life's work," Clinger said.

Debbie Herndon, who worked with Rutherford in the prosecuting attorney's office, said the building's dedication to Rutherford is a proud moment for his family and anyone who knew him.

"I was honored to know Bruce Rutherford," Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green said. "He had a true servant's heart and served Benton County for years in both law enforcement and administration. It is fitting that he is receiving this well deserved honor."

The dedication ceremony was held before Thursday's Quorum Court meeting.

Benton County justices of the peace voted 12-0 to increase the minimum pay for jail deputies to $20 per hour. Justice of the Peace Joseph Bollinger said the increase will be in the 2023 budget.

The justices of the peace unanimously voted to appoint Lori Cottrell to the Benton County Planning Board.

  photo  Benton County Judge Barry Moehring presents a proclamation honoring former Benton County Judge Bruce Rutherford on Thursday in the lobby of the county Administration Building in Bentonville. Visit nwaonline.com/220930Daily/ for today’s photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)
  

Print Headline: Rutherford honored for years of work

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT