Rutherford honored as Benton County Administration Building dedicated in his honor

BENTONVILLE -- Former Benton County Judge Bruce Rutherford was honored Thursday when the county's Administration Building was dedicated in his honor.

Rutherford died in 2017.

Heather Rutherford unveiled the plaque honoring her late husband. The plaque is on a wall in the building's lobby.

"On behalf of the Bruce Rutherford family and loved ones, I would like to sincerely thank everyone who has had a part in making this dedication possible," she said.

Heather Rutherford said her husband had a passion for serving the residents of Benton County.

"It was with great pride and joy that Bruce was able to contract this building without having to raise taxes on the citizens of Benton County," she said. "This building stands as one of Bruce's greatest achievements."

Bruce Rutherford served as county judge from 1989 to 1996, and he also worked as an investigator for the Benton County Prosecuting Attorney's Office from 2007 to 2017. He worked as Benton County sheriff's deputy from 1982 to 1988. He also was a Siloam Springs police officer.

Benton County Judge Barry Moehring said it's fitting that the building is dedicated in Rutherford's honor since he was the driving force behind the construction. Rutherford was able to have the building constructed without raising taxes, Moehring said.

David Clinger, a retired Benton County Circuit Judge, said he was thrilled at the building dedication and plaque honoring his friend. He said it's a fitting way to honor and recognize Rutherford's achievements for the county.

"He would be so honored to have a dedication to cover his life's work," Clinger said.

Debbie Herndon, who worked with Rutherford in the prosecuting attorney's office, said the building's dedication to Rutherford is a proud moment for his family and anyone who knew him.

"I was honored to know Bruce Rutherford," Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green said. "He had a true servant's heart and served Benton County for years in both law enforcement and administration. It is fitting that he is receiving this well deserved honor."

The dedication ceremony was held before Thursday's Quorum Court meeting.

Benton County justices of the peace voted 12-0 to increase the minimum pay for jail deputies to $20 per hour. Justice of the Peace Joseph Bollinger said the increase will be in the 2023 budget.

The justices of the peace unanimously voted to appoint Lori Cottrell to the Benton County Planning Board.