Shoot for the moon at Saturday event in Gentry





GRAVETTE -- The Gravette Public Library, in collaboration with the Sugar Creek Astronomical Society, will hold its sixth annual Moon Over Main Street star party beginning at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1 in front of the library.

The event falls on International Observe the Moon Night, an annual worldwide public event that encourages observation, appreciation and understanding of our moon and its connection to NASA planetary science and exploration.

Members of the Sugar Creek Astronomical Society will provide telescopes and be on hand to answer questions. Attendees are encouraged to bring flashlights to be used to read star charts provided by the library. The library will also provide red cellophane for converting the flashlights for nighttime use.

A "Goodnight Moon" story time for children will be held inside the library beginning at 7:30 p.m. Children may wear pajamas and bring stuffed animals to the event which will include the reading of "Goodnight Moon" and other children's books.

The Friends of the Gravette Public Library, in support of Moon Over Main Street as an educational family experience, will serve hot dogs with condiments, chips and hot cocoa. The meals, which may be purchased for $3, will be available from 6 until 7:30 p.m. or until sold out.

"There's something for everyone at this year's Moon Over Main Street," said Karen Benson, library director. "There will be a story time for children, low-cost meals provided by the Friends of the Library and, of course, the telescopes. The members of the Sugar Creek Astronomical Society provide not only the equipment but are able to answer questions."

The Gravette Public Library, located at 119 S.E. Main St. in downtown Gravette, has a telescope available for checkout.

All community members are invited to attend. For further information about the event, please contact the Gravette Public Library at 479-787-5955. Parking for the event is available on Southeast Second Avenue, on Main Street near City Hall, and behind the library.



