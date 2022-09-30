Sections
Singer/songwriter Sean Harrison shares music and stories at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse

by Monica Hooper | Today at 1:00 a.m.
“There’s a story behind that old guitar. And I just hope the stories and my songs and memories will allow the listeners to get the honest me,” says Sean Harrison. He will share songs from the past 62 years of music in his show, “An Americana’s Songwriter’s Journey,” at 8 p.m. today at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse in Fayetteville. (Courtesy Photo)

FAQ

An Americana Songwriter's Journey

With Sean Harrison

WHAT -- In his only Fayetteville appearance of of the year, songwriter Sean Harrison will share his one-man show described as "a trippy ride along the twisty history of Americana musical influences that began in the 1960s when folk met rock, television met color, and FM radio started taking over the airwaves." Harrison will present a medley of songs from the last 62 years of music and relate stories of his life in music.

WHEN -- 8 p.m. today

WHERE -- Six Twelve Coffeehouse, 3980 W. Wedington Drive, Fayetteville

COST -- Free

INFO -- seanharrisonsongs.com

  photo  Photo by Ironside Photography / Stephen Ironside.“I wanted my cover material to have a purpose other than just to fill up space. So I thought back through all the music that influenced me since childhood,” says Sean Harrison of his show, “An Americana Songwriter’s Journey.” The show starts at 8 p.m today at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse in Fayetteville. (Courtesy Photo/Ironside Photography/Stephen Ironside)
  

Print Headline: Harrison Shares ‘Songwriter’s Journey’ At Six-Twelve Coffeehouse

