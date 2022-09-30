Singer/songwriter Sean Harrison shares music and stories at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse

FAQ

An Americana Songwriter's Journey

With Sean Harrison

WHAT -- In his only Fayetteville appearance of of the year, songwriter Sean Harrison will share his one-man show described as "a trippy ride along the twisty history of Americana musical influences that began in the 1960s when folk met rock, television met color, and FM radio started taking over the airwaves." Harrison will present a medley of songs from the last 62 years of music and relate stories of his life in music.

WHEN -- 8 p.m. today

WHERE -- Six Twelve Coffeehouse, 3980 W. Wedington Drive, Fayetteville

COST -- Free

INFO -- seanharrisonsongs.com