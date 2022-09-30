VOLLEYBALL

ASU falls to Louisiana-Lafayette

Arkansas State lost its ninth straight match after falling to Louisiana-Lafayette in straight sets on Thursday at Earl K. Long Gym in Lafayette, La.

Macey Putt led the Red Wolves (5-10, 0-3 Sun Belt Conference) with 9 kills, while the Ragin' Cajuns (8-4, 2-1) knocked down a dozen blocks in the match. Lauren Musante registered a team-leading 18 assists, Sarah Martinez tallied 9 digs and Elise Wilcox served two aces.

The Red Wolves conclude their series versus Louisiana-Lafayette today at 4 p.m. Central.

Arkansas Tech sweeps SE Okla. State

Arkansas Tech bounced back with a straight-set victory over Southeastern Oklahoma State on Thursday at Bloomer Sullivan Gymnasium in Durant, Okla.

Heather Thomas and Kaitlyn Neal each knocked down a match high 13 kills for the Golden Suns, who improved to 4-13, 2-4 in the Great American Conference. Maddi Siedenburg added 8 kills for an Arkansas Tech attack that finished with a .143 hitting percentage.

Brianna Merkel led the match with 35 assists, Megan Solberg registered 15 digs and Sierra Orton picked up 4 blocks in the victory.

SOCCER

UCA women fall to Liberty

The Central Arkansas women failed to build momentum in a 6-0 loss to Liberty on Thursday at Osbourne Stadium in Lynchburg, Va.

Nina Mazzola tallied both of the Sugar Bears' shots on goal as Liberty (8-3-2, 4-0-1 ASUN) outshot UCA (3-7-2, 1-3-1) 19-4. Haleigh Arostegui scored the Flames' first goal in the 20th minute and three minutes later McKinley Burkett added to the lead off an assist by Ivy Garner.

Liberty led 3-0 at the half and scored 3 more in the final 45 minutes to secure the victory.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services