THIS WEEK’S HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL GAMES

Thursday’s games

7A-Central

Cabot 41, Little Rock Southwest 0

5A-South

Little Rock Parkview 42, De Queen 0

TONIGHT’S games

7A-West

Bentonville at FS Southside Fayetteville at Rogers Rogers Heritage at Springdale Har-Ber Springdale at Bentonville West

7A-Central

Bryant at Jonesboro FS Northside at LR Central North Little Rock at Conway

6A-East

Benton at Marion Jacksonville at Greene County Tech Sheridan at Sylvan Hills Searcy at El Dorado West Memphis at LR Catholic*

6A-West

Greenwood at Greenbrier Lake Hamilton at Van Buren Pulaski Academy at Mountain Home Russellville at Siloam Springs

5A-Central

Beebe at Pine Bluff Maumelle at Mills Vilonia at Joe T. Robinson Watson Chapel at Morrilton

5A-East

Batesville at Paragould Brookland at Nettleton Southside Batesville at Wynne Valley View at Forrest City

5A-South

Camden Fairview at Texarkana Hot Springs at Hope Magnolia at Hot Springs Lakeside

5A-West

Alma at Farmington Harrison at Prairie Grove Pea Ridge at Dardanelle Shiloh Christian at Clarksville

4A-1

Elkins at Huntsville Gentry at Berryville Lincoln at Gravette Ozark at Green Forest

4A-2

Bald Knob at Heber Springs Cave City at Riverview Harding Academy at Lonoke

4A-3

Harrisburg at Rivercrest Highland at Trumann Jonesboro Westside at Blytheville Pocahontas at Gosnell

4A-4

Bauxite at Pottsville Lamar at Benton Harmony Grove LR Hall at Dover Mayflower at Cent. Arkansas Christian

4A-7

Malvern at Waldron Mena at Arkadelphia

4A-8

Crossett at Warren Dumas at Monticello Hamburg at DeWitt McGehee at Star City

3A-1

Cedarville at Charleston Greenland at Mansfield Hackett at Lavaca West Fork at Booneville

3A-2

Atkins at Perryville Melbourne at Yellville-Summit Newport at Salem

3A-3

Hoxie at Palestine-Wheatley Manila at Corning Piggott at Osceola

3A-4

Glen Rose at Jessieville Paris at Bismarck Two Rivers at Magnet Cove

3A-5

Horatio at Fouke Junction City at Prescott

3A-6

Barton at Lake Village Drew Central at Fordyce Pine Bluff Dollarway at Camden Harmony Grove

2A-1

Decatur at Mountainburg Hector at Conway Christian Johnson Co. Westside at Magazine

2A-2

Clarendon at Cross County Des Arc at Marianna Marked Tree at Earle McCrory at East Poinsett County

2A-3

Dierks at Murfreesboro Mineral Springs at Lafayette County Poyen at Mount Ida

2A-4

Bearden at Hampton Episcopal Collegiate at Carlisle Hazen at Baptist Prep

Nonconference

Quitman at England

8-Man

2A-North

Brinkley at Augusta Rector at Izard County

2A-South

Dermott at Spring Hill Mountain Pine at Hermitage Strong at Woodlawn

3A

Cedar Ridge at Subiaco Academy Cutter-Morning Star at Rose Bud Genoa Central at Fountain Lake Marshall at Mountain View

*At War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock