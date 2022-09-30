TONIGHT’S OVERALL TOP 10 GAMES

NO. 1 BRYANT AT JONESBORO

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Cooksey-Johns Stadium, Jonesboro

COACHES Bryant: Buck James;Jonesboro: Randy Coleman

RECORDS Bryant 3-0, 1-0 7A-Central; Jonesboro 1-3, 0-1

NOTEWORTHY This is the first meeting between these teams this century. ... Bryant has won 44 straight games against in-state competition. ... Bryant's defense is holding opponents to 12.3 points per game. ... Jonesboro has held all four of its four opponents to less than 30 points. ... Bryant quarterback Jordan Walker has thrown for 571 yards and seven touchdowns.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK AT NO. 2 CONWAY

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE John McConnell Stadium, Conway

COACHES North Little Rock: Randy Sandefur; Conway: Keith Fimple

RECORDS North Little Rock 2-2, 1-0 7A-Central; Conway 4-0, 1-0

NOTEWORTHY North Little Rock has won seven of the past eight games against Conway, but it lost last season's meeting 38-10. ... North Little Rock is 1-2 against Class 7A teams this season. ... Conway is averaging 50 points per game. ... Quarterback Donovyn Omolo is sixth in the state in passing yards with 1,144. ... North Little Rock has held all four of its opponents to less than 30 points.

NO. 3 PULASKI ACADEMY AT MOUNTAIN HOME

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Bomber Stadium, Mountain Home

COACHES Pulaski Academy: Anthony Lucas; Mountain Home: Steve Ary

RECORDS Pulaski Academy 4-0, 2-0 6A-West; Mountain Home 0-5, 0-3

NOTEWORTHY Pulaski Academy has won 32 straight games against in-state competition. ... Pulaski Academy quarterback Kel Busby leads the state with 20 total touchdowns. ... The Bruins are averaging 46.8 points per game. ... Mountain Home opponents are scoring 36.8 points per game. ... Bombers quarterback Cade Yates has thrown for 636 yards and three touchdowns. ... Mountain Home linebacker Ty Hannaford ranks third in the state with 61 tackles.

NO. 4 BENTONVILLE AT FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Jim Rowland Stadium, Fort Smith

COACHES Bentonville: Jody Grant; Fort Smith Southside: Kim Dameron

RECORDS Bentonville 3-1, 1-0 7A-West; Fort Smith Southside 1-3, 0-1

NOTEWORTHY Bentonville has beaten Fort Smith Southside in their past three meetings. ... Fort Smith Southside running back Isaac Gregory is ninth in the state with 603 rushing yards. ... Bentonville running back Josh Ficklin is 10th with 596 yards. ... Bentonville is averaging 41.5 points per game. ... Fort Smith Southside is allowing 45.3 points per game.

NO. 6 FAYETTEVILLE AT ROGERS

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Whitney Smith Stadium, Rogers

COACHES Fayetteville: Casey Dick; Rogers: Chad Harbison

RECORDS Fayetteville 3-1, 1-0 7A-West; Rogers 4-0, 1-0

NOTEWORTHY Rogers the only undefeated 7A-West team and one of three remaining in Class 7A. ... The Mounties are averaging 46.3 points per game. ... Fayetteville presents one of the state's top passing attacks with quarterback Drake Lindsey and wide receivers Kaylon Morris, Lach McKinney and Jaison DeLamar. ... Rogers quarterback Dane Williams has passed for 829 yards and 11 touchdowns.

NO. 7 LAKE HAMILTON AT VAN BUREN

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Citizens Bank Stadium, Van Buren

COACHES Lake Hamilton: Tommy Gilleran; Van Buren: Moe Henry

RECORDS Lake Hamilton 5-0, 3-0 6A-West;Van Buren 1-3, 1-1

NOTEWORTHY Lake Hamilton has won both games between these teams since becoming conference foes in 2020. ... This is the fourth-straight season Lake Hamilton has started 5-0. ... Van Buren's Malachi Henry has tied the school record 24 career receiving touchdowns. ... Lake Hamilton quarterback Easton Hurley passed for a season-high 275 yards and 5 touchdowns on just nine pass attempts in his last game.

NO. 8 GREENWOOD AT GREENBRIER

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Don Jones Stadium, Greenbrier

COACHES Greenwood: Chris Young; Greenbrier: Randy Tribble

RECORDS Greenwood 4-1, 3-0 6A-West; Greenbrier 2-2, 1-1

NOTEWORTHY Greenwood's 51.2 points scored per game is second in the state, trailing only Gentry (53). ... Greenwood wide receiver Grant Karnes leads the state in receiving yards (614) and touchdowns (10). ... Greenwood quarterback Hunter Houston is second in the state in total touchdowns with 19. ... Greenbrier's Carter McElhany leads his team with 345 receiving yards and has three touchdowns.

WEST MEMPHIS AT NO. 9 LITTLE ROCK CATHOLIC

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock

COACHES West Memphis: Robert Hooks; Little Rock Catholic: John Fogleman

RECORDS West Memphis 4-0, 3-0 6A-East; Little Rock Catholic 4-0, 3-0

NOTEWORTHY This is the first meeting between these two since West Memphis won 33-27 in the first round of the 2004 Class 5A playoffs. ... The Blue Devils and Rockets are allowing 16.3 and 14.3 points per game, respectively. ... Little Rock Catholic quarterback Sam Sanders has passed for six touchdowns and rushed for seven scores in four games.

NOTE No. 5 Cabot (n) Little Rock Southwest and No. 10 Little Rock Parkview (n) De Queen on Thursday night.