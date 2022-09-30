Two Springdale men plead not guilty to shooting teen in knee

FAYETTEVILLE -- Two men pleaded not guilty in Washington County Circuit Court on Wednesday to attempted capital murder and committing a terroristic act, related to a shooting incident in Springdale last month.

Jamie Castro-Trujillo and Michael Adief Figueroa, both 18 of Springdale, were given Jan. 5 court dates before Circuit Judge Mark Lindsay.

Springdale police responded to a call about a shooting around 1:30 a.m. Aug. 13 in the area of George Park but did not locate a victim or suspect. Officers found 12 spent shell casings just south of the park on Hylton Road and were advised a nearby residence on Butterfly Avenue had been struck, though no injuries to anyone inside the residence were reported, according to a Police Department news release.

About 5:30 a.m., police received a call from a local hospital saying it was treating a 15-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his knee.

The boy identified two men, Castro-Trujillo and Figueroa, as suspects in the incident, according to a police report.

The boy told police he'd agreed to meet Castro-Trujillo at the park for a physical fight; as he drove up, he saw a red car parked just south of the park, then heard gunshots hitting his pickup, according to the report. The boy sped away, but he had been struck once in the right knee with a bullet, the report states.

Figueroa admitted during an interview with detectives to shooting a Glock pistol at a pickup, according to the report.