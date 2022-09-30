UA Women’s Basketball: Razorbacks have different look with added length

"Versatile" is a word University of Arkansas women's basketball Coach Mike Neighbors has already used plenty to describe his team -- only after the Razorbacks' fourth official day of preseason practice.

Saylor Poffenbarger, a transfer from Connecticut, epitomized it in Thursday's practice that was open to members of the media, hitting multiple three-point shots and grabbing several rebounds.

The 6-2 guard from Middletown, Md., showed off her shooting touch early in Thursday's workout by hitting 3 three-pointers. She finished with 27 points and 15 rebounds in the equivalent of a 40-minute game against their men's practice team.

Neighbors acknowledged the Razorbacks turned the ball over a little more than he'd like Thursday. But the group is much better overall rebounding, he added.

"We can't look up and have 13 turnovers in a half," Neighbors said. "We're not going to be functional that way. But we are such a better rebounding team because we have better rebounders. Nothing they're doing teaching-wise. We got a group of kids who rebounding's important to. Saylor had 15 of them. And we've got more size to do it."

Poffenbarger gives Arkansas some serious size at guard, but the roster also includes 6-5 Jersey Wolfenbarger, 6-4 Maryam Dauda, 6-3 Emrie Ellis and 6-1 Crissy Carr. Carr and Dauda are also newcomers.

"Used to, half of those rebounds we would lose because we couldn't get to [within] 9 feet," Neighbors said. "Now we can get to 9 feet and we've got multiple kids that can get to 9 feet. I think we'll be much improved at rebounding and if that comes at the cost of having a turnover or two more, OK? There's some trade value there. ... We had a lineup the other day when Mak or Sam had checked out of the game where it was 6-3, 6-3, 6-5, 6-5. I looked at the film and we got like seven consecutive offensive rebounds.

"We'll tweak some things. We're not going to be in as big a rush to get back on transition defense. We'll maybe try to offensive rebound a little bit more. Get ourself a possession or two extra through the course of a game. We got a different look."

Poffenbarger got to Fayetteville in January, and she said she's been able to blend with the team easier after being able to watch from the sideline for a bit.

"It brings a different perspective," Poffenbarger said. "I've noticed myself playing and watching are completely different things. ... I think when you watch something, it's easier to make it happen on the court because you've seen all the ways that it goes.

"I don't have a lot of in-game experience, but I have a lot of practice experience and I think that it's one of the situations that like coming from different programs is like bringing different knowledge. Honestly, like bringing different perspective is a big thing."

She said fitting into the team hasn't been tough, either. She even echoed Neighbors' words about versatility. Also sitting out for a big was a challenge in itself.

"As long as you play fast, shoot three and play defense, I think you fit the program," Poffenbarger said. "Work hard is a big thing. I feel like I'm one of those player that doesn't do one thing. I shoot the three. I drive. I stretch the floor. I rebound really well. I can kind of guard all five positions.

"Honestly [watching] was really hard, but I really needed it. After being at UConn, I don't think my passion was the same and I think sitting out at a healthy situation made me eager again. ... I think that was really good six months to sit out, have my emotions to settle and love it again and have that competitive healthy love of the game again after having it taken away allowed me to realize my love for it."

Putting senior Makayla Daniels and Samara Spencer, last year's SEC Freshman of the Year, together out front makes for a tough combination for the defense, Neighbors said.

"Putting the two smalls together at the top, rather than one at the top and one in the corner, it puts a lot of pressure on the defense," Neighbors said. "Them throwing it in to each other. The ball gets up the court quicker. There was a lot more chemistry than you would expect in day four."

Spencer added 16 points and Daniels 15, while Carr chipped in 11 in the scrimmage.

Neighbors said Poffenbarger brings both versatility and maturity to the Razorbacks -- even though she's only classified as a redshirt freshman.

"She's a kid who's played in a lot of high-level games," Neighbors said of Poffenbarger. "She's now comfortable here. The versatility she has [is big]. That ability to shoot over the top of you. The ability to shoot further out than you really want to guard her and then if you come get her she can got by you, too.

"She's got this way about her. She's over there with my kids right now. She's got this way that draws kids with her. She will be fun to continue to way. It's hard to think about her as a freshman but that's what she is. ... She's going to present some problems with her length."